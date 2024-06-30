Friday, 19th July 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Dominica

Dominica opposition again spreads false propaganda to tarnish national im...

Thursday, 18th July 2024

PM Skerrit condemns developed world's inaction on climate change followin...

Wednesday, 17th July 2024

Dominica's upcoming budget to benefit every citizen: PM Skerrit

Tuesday, 16th July 2024

Dominica: Experience art, food, community at Secret Bay's new addition Bw...

Tuesday, 16th July 2024

Minister Charles unveils designs for $1.7M Champagne Tourism Reception Fa...

Monday, 15th July 2024

Dominica secures rank 5 in Travel and Leisure Readers’ list

Saturday, 13th July 2024

PM Skerrit joins counterparts in Grenada, vows to offer complete support

Friday, 12th July 2024

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Prime Minister Drew visits Grenada after Hurricane Beryl, offers support

Thursday, 11th July 2024

Dominica revs up for first-ever Bike Festival, July 19-21

Tuesday, 9th July 2024

PM Skerrit urges youth to demand climate action, hold developed nations accountable (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

PM Skerrit urges youth to demand climate action, hold developed nations a...

Saturday, 6th July 2024

Dominica: Melissa Skerrit's Roseau Central Annual Summer Camp to return with exciting activities (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Dominica: Melissa Skerrit's Roseau Central Summer Camp to return with exc...

Saturday, 6th July 2024

Kalinago territory in Dominica
Uncategorised

Dominica: 7 candidates, including 3 women, to contest for Kalinago Chief...

Friday, 5th July 2024

Small plane crashes at Canefield Airport in Dominica due to strong winds (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Small plane crashes at Canefield Airport in Dominica due to strong winds

Friday, 5th July 2024

Dominican PM Skerrit vows aid to displaced families, sister islands amid Beryl's aftermath
Caribbean

Dominican PM Skerrit vows aid to displaced families, sister islands amid...

Thursday, 4th July 2024

OECS nations unite to strengthen CBI, minimum investment thresholds increased
Uncategorised

OECS nations unite to strengthen CBI, minimum investment thresholds incre...

Thursday, 4th July 2024

Dominican PM Skerrit vows to stand with Grenada after Hurricane Beryl devastation
Uncategorised

Dominican PM Skerrit vows to stand with Grenada after Hurricane Beryl dev...

Wednesday, 3rd July 2024

Hurricane Beryl: Winds in Dominica strong enough to move vehicles

Hurricane Beryl: Winds in Dominica strong enough to move vehicles

Monday, 1st July 2024

Hurricane Beryl: Tropical Storm Watch discontinued for Dominica, Flood Watch in effect (PC - Dominica Meteorological Office)
Caribbean

Hurricane Beryl: Tropical Storm Watch discontinued for Dominica, Flood Wa...

Monday, 1st July 2024

Dominica unveils list of emergency shelters as Hurricane Beryl approaches
Caribbean

Dominica unveils list of emergency shelters as Hurricane Beryl approaches

Monday, 1st July 2024

Dominica strengthens CBI, increases minimum investment threshold 
Uncategorised

Dominica strengthens CBI, increases minimum investment threshold 

Sunday, 30th June 2024