Dominica set for busy holiday cruise week as over 15,500 passengers arrive 

The influx of more than 15,500 cruise passengers is expected to give a strong boost to local businesses, tour operators and vendors across the tourism sector.

Dominica is set to welcome a significant influx of visitors as the island’s cruise sector gears up for a bustling week from December 22 to December 28. The tourism authority of Dominica said that several cruise vessels are scheduled to dock across key ports which will bring thousands of passengers to the Nature Island during the peak holiday period.

According to the official weekly cruise schedule, a total of eight cruise ships are expected to arrive during the week which will carry more than 15,500 passengers and will offer a major boost to local businesses, tour operators, vendors, and the wider tourism economy.

The cruise activity begins on December 24, when MV Grand Princess and MV Jewel of the Seas arrive on the same day and will bring a combined over 5,000 passengers. The Grand Princess will dock at Woodbridge Bay Port while Jewel of the Seas will berth at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth that will ensure steady visitor flow across the capital.

Christmas Day, December 25, will see MV Viking Sea arrive with approximately 1,000 passengers which will further add to the festive atmosphere in Roseau and surrounding communities as visitors experience the island’s culture, heritage, and natural attractions.

Cruise arrivals continue on December 27 with MV Marella Discovery and MV Coral Princess scheduled to dock that will bring a combined total of over 4,200 passengers. Both Woodbridge Bay and the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth will be active which further highlights Dominica’s capacity to accommodate multiple vessels simultaneously.

The week culminates on December 28, and it will mark the busiest cruise day with three vessels scheduled to arrive. MV AIDPerla, MV Volendam, and MV Silver Dawn will collectively bring more than 5,200 passengers to the island. Notably, Silver Dawn will anchor offshore while the other vessels will dock at Woodbridge Bay Port.

Tourism stakeholders have welcomed the robust schedule while noting that cruise arrivals during the holiday season play a crucial role in supporting employment, small businesses, transportation providers, and local attractions. Visitors are expected to explore Dominica’s world-renowned rainforests, waterfalls, hot springs, marine experiences, and cultural sites.

Dominica Cruise Schedule (December 22–28)

December 24 – MV Grand Princess (2,600 passengers)

Woodbridge Bay Port | ETA: 7:00 AM | ETD: 5:00 PM

December 24 – MV Jewel of the Seas (2,498 passengers)

Roseau Cruise Ship Berth | ETA: 8:00 AM | ETD: 6:00 PM

December 25 – MV Viking Sea (1,000 passengers)

Roseau Cruise Ship Berth | ETA: 7:30 AM | ETD: 6:00 PM

December 27 – MV Marella Discovery (2,253 passengers)

Roseau Cruise Ship Berth | ETA: 8:00 AM | ETD: 5:00 PM

December 27 – MV Coral Princess (1,970 passengers)

Woodbridge Bay Port | ETA: 8:00 AM | ETD: 6:00 PM

December 28 – MV AIDPerla (3,256 passengers)

Roseau Cruise Ship Berth | ETA: 8:00 AM | ETD: 10:00 PM

December 28 – MV Volendam (1,432 passengers)

Woodbridge Bay Port | ETA: 8:00 AM | ETD: 5:00 PM