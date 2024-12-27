Adriel Moxey Murder: Bahamas Police promises to charge murderer next week

The Commissioner of Police in the Bahamas, Clayton Fernander said that it means that the suspect will be taken to court and will be officially charged if found guilty.

Bahamas police said that they the suspect alleged of murdering 12-year-old Adriel Moxey will be arraigned next week.

Police revealed earlier this week that the original ‘person of interest’ in this incident has been cleared following negative DNA results. He was a patient of Sandilands Rehabilitation Center and was the initial suspect in this matter.

It is confirmed that another person, reportedly a 38-year-old male is now in police custody assisting authorities with the investigation.

While explaining what led authorities to the capture of the new suspect, Commissioner Fernander explained that ‘several lines of inquiries’ assured police in their investigation.

He also pointed out that Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage assisted the investigators as well.

The Commissioner outlined, “Investigations have different lines of inquiries and I always say that investigation is like a puzzle, so as you move, you find a piece, you put a piece there and eventually you will come up with a perfect photo and that is exactly what we did Lines of Inquiry.”

“We have a number of evidential values, and I need you to pick up our evidence as the footage assisted us and the CCTV assisted us in a big way and I can assure you that as early as next week, someone will be put before the court.”

Adriel Moxey Murder

The murder of young 12-year-old girl named Adriel Moxey on November 19 this year sent shockwaves across the island nation. Autopsy reports revealed that she was strangled to death after sexual assault.

The child was reported missing by her mother Sasha Moxey on November 19 and hours later her dead body was discovered in bushes along a track road off Faith Avenue South.

She was found partially clothed while wearing only a top while a piece of cloth was tied around her neck, showing signs of violence inflicted upon her.

Police officials are now making all attempts to bring justice to the young female amid outrage among the locals.