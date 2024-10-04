Friday, 4th October 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Man killed in police shootout outside nightclub amid rising crime in Bahamas

The latest incident follows two murders and one shooting incident that injured two in the Bahamas.

Friday, 4th October 2024

Bahamas: In another tragic incident in the Bahamas, a man was killed by police in the early hours of Thursday, but officers revealed that he was shot first. The incident took place just outside of a nightclub on Blue Hill Road and Meeting Street shortly after 1 am.

The latest incident follows two murders and one shooting incident that injured two in the Bahamas.

According to the police officials, they received reports that patrons noticed a man with a firearm in the area. Off-duty officers who were inside the club responded on the outside of the establishment, where they claimed the suspect opened fire. 

In order to stop him, one of the officers returned fire, fatally injuring that suspect. Police said that incident follows two homicides and the shooting of a male and a female in the Pinewood community.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioner of Police addressed the high level of crime and what police officials are doing about it.

He outlined, "We are very confident that it's working because so far for the year, we have taken hundreds of firearms off the street, and every firearm that we take off the street is a murder that has been prevented. Every round of ammunition is potentially a murder or shooting that has been prevented."

The ACP further warned that many of the criminal matters are linked to narcotics and a turf war involving alleged criminal organizations.

"We must decrease the appetite for young persons who want to use drugs, who want to get involved in gangs and who want who want to hold guns. For those who might be questioning what exactly officers are doing to combat crime, as 91 murders have been recorded for the year," he added. 

Not only this, but he also highlighted that robberies are on the rise, and other incidents like rape and violent crimes are being reported almost daily. 

The officer assures that operations are underway to arrest the criminals and said that his team is well aware of the criminal elements that are in various communities. 

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

Grenada bans imports of polystyrene

Friday, 4th October 2024

Koeci Francis, left, and Javier Browne.
Uncategorised

Two alleged robbers due in Antigua court this week

Friday, 4th October 2024

Uncategorised

Full slate of SKNLP candidates expected at press conference Wednesday aft...

Friday, 4th October 2024

Uncategorised

PM Roosevelt Skerrit congratulates Barbados on becoming newest republic

Friday, 4th October 2024

Geothermal Power Plant to power over 23,000 homes in Dominica upon completion
Uncategorised

Geothermal Power Plant to power over 23,000 homes in Dominica upon comple...

Friday, 4th October 2024

SVG to purchase 450 pounds of white potato seeds to begin local cultivation
Uncategorised

SVG to purchase 450 pounds of white potato seeds to begin local cultivati...

Friday, 4th October 2024

British Virgin Islands mourn the passing of Former Health Minister Carvin Malone (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

British Virgin Island: Former Health Minister Carvin Malone dies at 65

Friday, 4th October 2024

Saint Lucia

Saint Lucia secures #4 spot in Travel + Leisure Readers’ 25 favourite Isl...

Friday, 4th October 2024