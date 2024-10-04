Man killed in police shootout outside nightclub amid rising crime in Bahamas

Bahamas: In another tragic incident in the Bahamas, a man was killed by police in the early hours of Thursday, but officers revealed that he was shot first. The incident took place just outside of a nightclub on Blue Hill Road and Meeting Street shortly after 1 am.



The latest incident follows two murders and one shooting incident that injured two in the Bahamas.



According to the police officials, they received reports that patrons noticed a man with a firearm in the area. Off-duty officers who were inside the club responded on the outside of the establishment, where they claimed the suspect opened fire.



In order to stop him, one of the officers returned fire, fatally injuring that suspect. Police said that incident follows two homicides and the shooting of a male and a female in the Pinewood community.



Meanwhile, the Assistant Commissioner of Police addressed the high level of crime and what police officials are doing about it.



He outlined, "We are very confident that it's working because so far for the year, we have taken hundreds of firearms off the street, and every firearm that we take off the street is a murder that has been prevented. Every round of ammunition is potentially a murder or shooting that has been prevented."



The ACP further warned that many of the criminal matters are linked to narcotics and a turf war involving alleged criminal organizations.



"We must decrease the appetite for young persons who want to use drugs, who want to get involved in gangs and who want who want to hold guns. For those who might be questioning what exactly officers are doing to combat crime, as 91 murders have been recorded for the year," he added.



Not only this, but he also highlighted that robberies are on the rise, and other incidents like rape and violent crimes are being reported almost daily.



The officer assures that operations are underway to arrest the criminals and said that his team is well aware of the criminal elements that are in various communities.