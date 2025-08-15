Belize Police investigate broad daylight killing of Franklin Enrique Alas in Bella Vista Village

Belize: Police in southern Belize are investigating a fatal stabbing which took the life of a 40 year old man in Bella Vista Village, Toledo District on Tuesday afternoon. The deceased victim has been identified as Franklin Enrique Alas.

According to official sources, the incident took place at around 1:00 pm, when officers received information of a stabbing on one of the village streets. Upon their arrival, they found the dead body of the man which had multiple stab wounds.

Preliminary reports indicate that Alas was involved in a heated argument with a man known to him. The dispute then went on to a physical fight. During the altercation, the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife which he used to cause fatal injuries.

The victim was quickly rushed to the Southern Regional Hospital by the first responders. But tragically, he was declared dead on his arrival at the hospital. In the village of Bella Vista, this has left great shock, as the place is known to be very quiet and peaceful.

Rise in crime and ongoing investigations

Police at this time have not identified the suspect and it is unknown if he has been arrested or what was the exact motive of the dispute which led to the death of Franklin Enrique Alas.

As per recent reports by the authorities, there has been a series of violent incidents in the Toledo District which has the community on edge regarding safety and the introduction of better conflict resolution.

As of now, the investigations are ongoing to identify the suspect. Meanwhile, the family and friends of the 40-year old Franklin Enrique Alas are mourning the death of their loved one, as they await answers about what might have led to the deadly confrontation.