Dominica Music Awards 2025 officially launched, 24 categories of finalists announced 

Dominica: The Dominica Music Awards 2025 were officially launched during a press conference held at the Discover Dominica Authority conference room which marked a major milestone for the island’s creative and cultural industry.

The event brought together media representatives, sponsors, artists, and industry stakeholders for the formal announcement of the Awards’ mission, structure, partners, and finalists across 24 competitive categories. The ceremony also confirmed that the 2025 Dominica Music Awards will be held on January 3, 2026 at the InterContinental Dominica Cabrits Resort & Spa.

During the official launch, Communications and Marketing Specialist Julie Roberts outlined the purpose of the press conference and noted that the awards aim to recognise excellence, creativity and impact within Dominica’s music industry. She added that it also reinforcing the role of music as a key pillar of national identity and economic development.

Cultural Ambassador Leroy 'Wax' Charles highlighted that the 2025 edition represents the second staging of the Dominica Music Awards as the inaugural ceremony was held in 2022. He explained that the return of the Awards coincides with the fifth anniversary of Creole Heartbeat and also reflects a deliberate effort to honour musicians, technocrats and cultural practitioners who continue to elevate Dominica’s global profile.

Transparent Judging and Voting Process

During the ceremony, organiser and Creole Heartbeat partner Jerry Williams provided clarity on the overall structure of the awards. He explained that the process operates on a 60 percent public vote and 40 percent judges’ score model with the current phase focused solely on validating public voting results to determine finalists.

He noted that over 10,200 submissions were received across all categories with a final validated voter pool of 6,272 legitimate votes following verification checks for duplicates, eligibility, and compliance. He emphasised that the finalist determination stage does not select winners but confirms nominees who advance to the final judging phase.

24 Categories, Industry-Wide Recognition

During the press conference, organisers officially announced the finalists across 24 categories for the Dominica Music Awards 2025, following the validation of public voting results. Organisers noted that several categories feature more than three finalists due to exceptionally high nomination volumes, reflecting the growth and competitiveness of Dominica’s music scene.

Photographer / Videographer of the Year

• Amble Visual Media

• Links Mills Eye Vision Life

Sound Engineer of the Year

• R. Cornell

• Phillip Keelson

• Charles Sean Schilford

Cadence-Lypso Artist of the Year

• Ridge

• Choy A

• Super

Male Artist of the Year

• Shelly

• Mistake

• Puma Trilogy

• Asa Banton

Female Artist of the Year

• Cooling X

• Ebony

• Empress Abia Israel

• Joy Ju

Junior Male Artist of the Year

• Mighty T

• D-Reverend

• King Zajur

Junior Female Artist of the Year

• Mox Sheva

• Queen Melody

• Anda

Social Media Influencer / Content Creator of the Year

• JL Joseph

• Jody Dangobe

• Shadu Duran

• Amani Augustine

Rising Artist / Band of the Year

• Nice

• Buo Barbbi

• Faith Rhythm

• Knocks

• Real Tricks

• Milos

Gospel Artist of the Year

• Jena Jackson

• Champion Role

• Blessing John

• Basis

• Neil Grove

• J Cro

Soca Song of the Year

• Mr. Benji & Zimoni

• Shalini

• Superman HD

Band of the Year

• Midnight Groovers

• TK International

• Signal Band

Band Manager of the Year

• Morse – Ridge

• Puma – Divo Paris

• Trilogy – Schreidel Edwin

• Signal Band – Rio Oke Boom & Gilani Robinson

Calypso Artist of the Year

• King Dice

• Joy

• Shani

Reggae / Dancehall Artist of the Year

• Dynamic

• Abia Israel

• Colton T

Producer of the Year

• Ras Mask Man

• Moses Wi Angel

• Freezeford

• DJ Taffy

• Rhythm Beast

• Little Boy

• Cross the Bridge Studio

Songwriter of the Year

• Little Boy

• Trilogy

• Shelly Alfred

Collaboration of the Year

• Mr. & Problem Child – FS

• Migo & Hussey – What She Like

• Rio, Kenny & Faith – Ika

• Shelly Niceis & Signal Band – Stronger

• Trilogy, Skinny Fabulous & Shelly – Rags

• Little Boy & Trilogy – Someone Else

Music Video of the Year

• Signal Band – Bye to the O

• Me Real

• Oke Boom – Ika

• Trilogy – Take Me As I Am

Album of the Year

• No Time for Rubbish – Colton T

• All I Need Is Love – Shelly & Signal Band

• The Electric Room – Compaq

Bouyon Artist of the Year

• Asa Banton

• Trilogy

• Mist

• Ridge

• Shelly

• Pudda

DJ of the Year

• DJ MJ

• DJ Slim

• Unstoppable Shacks