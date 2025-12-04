Dominica’s Geothermal Plant nears completion, to deliver cheaper and cleaner power by March 2026 

The geothermal plant in Dominica, led by the government is advancing quickly, aiming to provide cheaper electricity using the island’s natural resources.

Dominica: The highly anticipated Geothermal Plant at Laudat, now in the commissioning phase is on track to deliver clean and reliable energy to the national grid of Dominica by March 2026. Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit, on Wednesday, conducted a site visit and expressed his pleasure with the ongoing progress of the project.

The Geothermal plant, spearheaded by the government owned Dominica Geothermal Development Company Limited is rapidly progressing. The project’s overreaching goal is simple to provide cheaper electricity through the responsible use of the island’s natural geothermal resources.

As of December 2025, the project is in advanced stage of construction. Recent site visuals show substantial infrastructure installation, including the main power plant structure and extensive cooling units.

The geothermal power plant has a production capacity of 10,000 KW expected to power 23,000 homes. Crucially, the project will drastically reduce the island's reliance on diesel generation and securing energy independence. Environmentally, the plant is forecast to achieve a significant 30% drop in islandwide carbon emissions, CO2, promoting a healthier environment for future generations.

During the site visit, PM Roosevelt Skerrit recognised the leadership and the guidance of the Minister for Energy Dr Vince Henderson on this project over an extended period of time. He further credited the technical team of the Dominica Geothermal Development Company, led by Project Manager Fred John, along with private partner OMAT, for delivering professional as well as high-quality work on a project of such complexity. He noted that despite the logistical challenges of transporting massive components and some of which as long as 60 feet and weighing up to 20 tons, the work has remained on schedule.

The project began in June 2024 and has been financed through a strong partnership model that includes the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and the Green Climate Fund (GCF) via the Inter-American Development Bank. These concessionary funding arrangements helped the government pursue a renewable energy initiative that is aligned with Dominica’s long-term national resilience goals.

Furthermore, project engineers explained that the facility consists of three production wells and one injection well with steam and brine separated and fed through a series of heat exchangers designed and manufactured by OMAT. The plant comprises two identical 5-megawatt units and together they generate the full 10 MW capacity.

Meanwhile, the transmission component of the project is progressing steadily. According to Transmission Project Manager Rollins Blue, two independent pathways are being constructed to transport electricity from Laudat to the Fond Cole distribution center. One is an underground hurricane-resilient line, now approximately 75% complete, and the other is a high-wind-resistant overhead line designed to withstand Category 5 impacts. This redundancy ensures Dominica’s energy grid remains strong, secure and operational during extreme weather events.

Prime Minister Skerrit also underscored the broader national vision behind the project which reaffirms Dominica’s commitment to achieving near-100% renewable energy by 2030. He noted that reducing reliance on imported diesel is essential for lowering electricity costs, improving business competitiveness, and putting more disposable income into the pockets of ordinary Dominicans.