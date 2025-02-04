Story of Samyer Merchant Thomas: Antigua's trailblazing 22-seater bus driver

Antigua and Barbuda: Samyer Merchant Thomas from Antigua is making rounds across social media for being the only female to drive a 22-seater coaster bus. She is making significant strides in this male dominated industry and said that her husband encouraged her to grow in this field.

Thomas drives a tour bus owned by Doe Doe Bus and Taxi Service which is her husband’s family business.

During a recent interview with a local channel, Samyer Thomas revealed that she moved effortlessly from operating a 13-seater bus to a 22-seater. She also shared the difficulties she faced during this journey.

“I used to drive a 13-seater bus, then I upgraded to a 22-seater big bus, but I didn’t want to at first, but my husband said it would be good, and he encouraged me a lot after he saw me operating the big bus,” she said.

While speaking local media, Samyer Thomas also said that her love for the job and the urge to grow her family business have been additional motivation to evolve in a field otherwise dominated by men. Thomas said that the best part of her job is interacting with tourists and sharing all the highlights of her beautiful country.

St John’s Taxi Association Vice President lauds Thomas

Vice President of St John’s Taxi Association Andre Friday lauded and explained the association’s delight in working with Thomas and said that she is the right fit.

“She is like one of the boys and she can handle herself as I don’t have to worry about when she goes out,” said Friday. If Thomas needs any help, she would give them a call, he added.

A ‘trailblazer’, Says Her Husband

Thomas’ husband Dovel Thomas is the owner and operator of Doe Doe Bus and Taxi Service and he refers her wife as a trailblazer. He said that he knew she could operate the coaster bus all on her own.

Dovel stated, “I have been behind of her all the time to encourage and motivate her to do better.”

Samyer Merchant Thomas is not only inspiring women of her country but her aspirations also align with the fifth mission of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, which seeks gender equality and empowerment of females in every field.