Indian Ananya Prasad makes history as 1st brown woman to complete World’s Toughest Row

The incredible solo rower Ananya representing the UK and India, have crossed the finish line in Antigua in 52 days, 5 hrs and 44 min.

Antigua and Barbuda: Indian origin Ananya Prasad, on Saturday, February 1, 2025, around 10:50 am arrived at the shores of Antigua and Barbuda on her vessel Atlantic Odyssey, making history as first female solo rower of colour to have ever completed the World’s Toughest Row challenge of 3000 miles.

The 2024 edition of the row across the Atlantic kicked off on December 11, 2024, from La Gomera with Prasad crossing the finish line in Nelson’s Dockyard in Antigua in 52 days, 5 hours and 44 minutes. She represented United Kingdom and India in the challenge.

Through this race, Ananya has raised awareness and funds for the Mental Health Foundation & Deenabandhu Trust.

Ananya Prasad welcomed in Antigua by Indian Officials

As the female rower reached the finish line, Honorary Consul of India Vijay Tewani along with other members of the Indian Diaspora were there to welcome here. Following the completion, Vijay Tewani lauded her and said that it is a proud moment for everyone to witness this historical achievement as they welcome Ananya Prasad to Antiguan shores.

Ananya Prasad was born to doctors from Bengaluru Dr Shiva Prasad and Poornima Prasad. Her parents moved to the UK when she was 6 and she was raised there.

Prasad followed the challenge for years

Reportedly, the female followed the race for years, knowing that one day, she would take on this ultimate challenge. With a background in outdoor adventure including kayaking, mountaineering, rock climbing and hiking, she was no stranger to pushing her limits.

The organisers of the challenge lauded the young female and said, “This journey wasn’t just about crossing an ocean; it was about becoming the very person she once searched for. By completing this challenge, Ananya will be the first woman of colour to row solo across an ocean.”

With this victory, she hoped that, in time, seeing women and people of colour in adventure sports won’t be an exception but it will be the norm. During her tough journey, she endured two knockdowns, encountered a massive killer whale and even had to fix a broken oar gate with a spanner.

After breaking multiple oars early in the race, she realized she might eventually need a backup. So, when the time came, she crafted a sturdy new oar from the remnants - a remarkable feat on an ocean rowing boat. But perhaps her greatest test came just last week when rough seas tore off her rudder. Having a fear of deep water, the idea of diving beneath the boat to replace the rudder was daunting, however, she faced her fear yet again head-on, replaced the rudder, and got straight back to rowing.