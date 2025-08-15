LIAT Air warns of possible delays, cancellations as Tropical Storm Erin nears

LIAT warns of possible flight disruptions to and from the northern islands as Tropical Storm Erin approaches.

Antigua and Barbuda: Liat Air has issued a statement citing chances of flight cancellations and delays due to Tropical Storm Erin as the airline is yet to determine the full impact of the storm.

Liat Air expressed their concerns in a statement on August 14, 2025 noting to their customers that they are not sure of the full impact of Tropical Storm Erin but flights to and from the northern islands could face disruptions in the coming days.

The airline further expressed that as of now they do not know the outcomes but continue to remain in high alert and will make all the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of the passengers and crew of Liat Air.

The airline also advised all passengers to continue to remain on high alert monitoring the airlines websites and official social media pages where they will be sharing real time updates on flights.

They urged the passengers to continue checking flight statuses and schedules regularly before heading to the airport for their flights.

Liat Air is reminding their customers that it is still committed to ensuring the safety of their passengers and crew.

Liat Air concluded that they will continue to monitor the weather closely, providing timely updates as more information on the tropical storm and weather is being brought to light by the proper authorities.

Tropical Storm Erin anticipated to become Hurricane today

Forecasters are predicting that Tropical Storm Erin will possibly become a category 3 hurricane with one of them saying, “It will grow very large and strong. No doubt, it will be a scary sight on the satellite! Additional watches and warnings will be issued.”

#ERIN now a 70 mph tropical storm tracking toward the WNW at a brisk pace. The current forecast track keeps the system well north of the Lesser Antilles, though some local impacts cannot be ruled out. More updates later on. pic.twitter.com/jzUs478y2t — evan (@mesovortwx) August 15, 2025

Reportedly, Tropical Storm conditions will be around this weekend for parts of St Martin/Maarten, Puerto Rico, Antigua and Barbuda, St Kitts and Nevis, St Barts, Saba, Station and the USVI as well as the BVI. Power outages are also possible with gusts up to 50 mph or 80 km per hour, said the forecasters.