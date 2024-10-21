Bring It Swim team dominates 3rd annual Nevis Swim Fest 2024

St Kitts and Nevis: The Nevis Aquatic and Sailing Center hosted the 3rd annual Swim Fest 2024, which turned out to be a huge success.



The event took place on Saturday, October 19 from 9 am onwards and featured various swimming competitions including freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly and relay races for youngsters aged between 5 to 17.



The swimming event culminated with Bring it Swim team taking home the overall Best Club Trophy for the 2nd row in a year while three of its young swimmers grabbed MVP awards.



The 2024 Swim Fest MVP Awardees were presented by sponsors Ray & Lyndis Chiverton and Annelise Leibbrandt. The following award achievers earned the highest amount of points in their races this weekend:

Female 10 and Under: Donissa Wilkinson of SwimRite

Male 10 and Under: Clijae Christmas of Bring It Swim Team

Female 11 and Over: Skyla Connor of Bring It Swim Team

Male 11 and Over: Troy Nisbett of Bring it Swim Team

According to the information, five clubs across the Federation and over 100 athletes showcased their huge developments in the sport of swimming. There was also a huge crowd of people who came out to show their support to various swimmers participating in the fest.



The young swimmers from across the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis, who have been practicing all year, competed during the day in races covering all four disciplines.



The organizers congratulated the winners and noted that all swim clubs were winners on Saturday, with displays of their young swimmers really showing off their improved swimming skills.



In addition to this, the Nevis Aquatic and Sailing Center expressed its gratitude to all the clubs for participating: Blue Marlin Swimming Academy, Paradise Inn Swimming Acadmey, Swim Rite, Swim to Win and Bring it Team. Of these clubs, 100 athletes swam in 62 different events in a single day.



The center further thanked the ones who made the success of the 3rd edition of Swim Fest in Nevis possible. It noted, “We have so many to thank for making this day the success it was! The Nevis Island Administration’s Department of Sports has partnered with us for three years of this event, and we cannot be more grateful to Honorable Minister Troy Liburd, Honorable Minister Eric Evelyn, PS Zahnela Claxton, Director of Sports Jamir Claxton and their entire team for their continued support of this event as well as the sport of swimming as a whole.”



Notably, the event was proudly sponsored by the Four Seasons Homeowners Foundation, the St Kitts Nevis Aquatics Federation, A-1Farms, Ray Chiverton, Annelise Leibbrandt and Stage Right Productions. Moreover, the Department of Sports of Nevis also extended their congratulations to the organisers for conducting the event successfully.



The Department highlighted, “Swimfest 2024 was another awesome and exciting event. The Ministry of Education & Sport extends congratulations to the Nevis Aquatic and Sailing Center for hosting another successful Swimfest.”