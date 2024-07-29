Nevis: Kededra Lewis crowned Ms. Culture Swimwear, Clair Rawlins Mr. Kool

The evening was dazzled by young females and males walked ramp in unique outfits and showcased their talent to the judges and audiences alike.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Kededra Lewis and St Clair Rawlins won the Ms. Culture Swimwear and Mr. Kool Contest. The event was held as part of the exciting Nevis Culturama Festival on Sunday at the Cultural Complex.

The evening was dazzled by young females and males walked ramp in unique outfits and showcased their talent to the judges and audiences alike.

In the Miss Culture Swimwear Contest, Lewis became the winner with 840 points, and she was followed by Nangela Semple and Shaquoya Flanders, who grabbed the 1st Runner-up and 2nd Runner-up positions, respectively, with 801 and 781 points.

Meanwhile, the Mr Kool Contest was won by St Clair Rawlins who was being sponsored by the Nevis Cultural Development Foundation with 831 points. Also, Eliesel Dorset and Devonté Liburd became the 1st and 2nd runner ups of this pageant.

It is to be noted that five males and five females competed for the crowns of this prestigious pageant yesterday, with each of them participating in several segments, including the ramp walk, question and answers, and more.

Following the conclusion of this exciting pageant, the organizers took to Facebook to congratulate all the participants and winners and said, “Congratulations to all the participants for their incredible performances and for making this event unforgettable!”

The complete results of the Miss Culture Swimwear and Mr Kool contests are as follows:

Mr. Kool Contest

Mr. Kool 2024: St. Clair Rawlins (Nevis Cultural Development Foundation) - 831 Points

1st Runner Up: Eliesel Dorset (Nevis Tourism Authority) - 778 Points

2nd Runner Up: Devonté Liburd (Department of Agriculture) - 720 Points

Miss Culture Swimwear Contest

Ms. Culture Swimwear 2024: Kadedra Lewis (First Federal Credit Union) - 840 Points

1st Runner Up: Nangela Semple (Carib Jack) - 801 Points

2nd Runner Up: Shaquoya Flanders (Caribbean Digital Displays) - 781 Points

It is to be noted that the Nevis Culturama Festival is a spectacular celebration of culture, music, and tradition, and it features a number of exciting events and festivals which represent the rich culture and traditions of the island.

The festival which kicked off on July 4 will continue through August 6, 2024, concluding with an exciting Culturama 50 Grand Street Parade and Last Lap at islandwide and C50 Finale at Cultural Village.