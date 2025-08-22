Guyana Elections 2025: Disciplined Forces cast early ballots as PPP/C warns of opposition’s betrayal

Across Guyana, members of the Disciplined Forces are voting today, Friday, ahead of the September 1, 2025, General and Regional Elections. Members from Electoral Observer Missions are also on the ground.

Guyana: As members of the disciplined forces head to the polls today, People’s Progressive Party/Civic’s (PPP/C), General Secretary Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, has issued a strong warning against falling for the opposition’s promises, citing their track record from 2015 to 2020.

According to the reports, the General Secretary during a press conference at Freedom House, Georgetown on Thursday made these remarks. He strongly criticised the opposition for their time in office by accusing them of neglecting the very soldiers, police officers and families from whom they are seeking support.

He further pointed to the several unfulfilled promises made by the previous APNU+AFC administration and said that one should examine their track record as well as credibility when they make these calls and it is not as though they have a short memory of what took place between the period of 2015 to 2020.

It is reported that a total of 10,481 personnel are listed to vote, of which 6,909 are from the Guyana Police Force - GPF, 3,106 from the Guyana Defence Force - GDF and 446 from the Guyana Police Services - GPS.

Members of the disciplined forces will be casting their ballots at the assigned polling stations nationwide by using the standard ballot papers based on their registered districts while those who are unable to vote on August 22 will still have the chance to do so with the general population on September 1.

It is further reported that members from the Guyana Fire Service, which is the part of the joint services, will be voting on the Elections day only.

Dr. Jagdeo stated that “the most severe form of discrimination, however, was directed at the members of the disciplined forces.” he said this while highlighting the failure of the former David administration’s of fulfilling the commitments made to the youth, to reduce taxes, improve social welfare and provide greater support to the joint services through enhanced working conditions and benefits.

He stated that because according to him the former government including several officials from the joint services assumed that they could take police officers, soldiers and other members of the disciplined forces for granted.

According to the General Secretary, when the previous Finance Minister Jordan took a one month tax free bonus, he described it as a bribe to the members of the disciplined services. “That’s exactly what he called it”. General further said that Norton now fully supports the Granger era policies.

Dr. Jagdeo recalled that in 2019, the People’s National Congress Reform”s Aubrey Norton’s defended the elimination of the one month tax free bonus by claiming that the joint services were better served through salary increases.

Despite these notions,he emphasised on the complete u turn made by the opposition which is now promising betterment to the joint services.

The General Secretary vowed that unlike the opposition, the PPP/C government brought back the joint services bonus and also ensured that their families are benefitting from social programmes, particularly children, pensioners and those on public assistance.

Along with that, the General Secretary also disclosed that one month tax free bonus currently stands at $2 billion per year. He highlighted that the men and women in uniform are also getting benefits through salary increases, accelerated promotions and better working conditions.

“The joint services know this. They know the political party which has kept its promise to them and therefore I have no doubt that several of them will be voting for the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic today”, Dr Bharrat stated.

As the general elections are nearing in Guyana on September 1, 2025, things are heating up with all the registered parties looking forward to pushing citizens to vote for them.