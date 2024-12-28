Saturday, 28th December 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Tobago: 12 cruises including ‘Adult Only’ luxury ship to dock in January

Authorities expressed their excitement and added that the island’s unmatched biodiversity will allow guests to experience vibrant culture.

Saturday, 28th December 2024

The new year will be off to an exciting start with 12 cruise ships scheduled to dock at the shores of Tobago in January.  

Authorities expressed their excitement and added that the island’s unmatched biodiversity will allow guests to experience vibrant culture.  

The cruises will dock on two major ports of the island, Charlotteville and Scarborough.  

According to the information, one cruise will arrive each on January 2 and 3, 2025. Seabourn Ovation and Marella Voyager, bringing 600 and 1886 passengers respectively. 

On January 5, two cruises Costa Fortuna and MV Sirena will simultaneously arrive in Tobago, docking at Scarborough port. These vessels will bring 3470 and 684 passengers respectively.  

Also, on January 10, the island will welcome two cruises on the same day including Norwegian Jade and Star Pride which will dock at Scarborough and Charlotteville ports respectively.  

Meanwhile, luxury and adult only cruise Star Pride will arrive on January 12, bringing over 300 passengers at Charlotteville port. Also, on January 16, Volendam will arrive and dock at the shores of Tobago. 

Other cruises which are scheduled to arrive to the island includes Amera Ops while Costa Fortuna and Marella Voyager will be arriving for another call during the end of January 2025.  

Notably, the cruise season 2024-2025 kicked off on November 5 with the arrival of ExPloris One and this will end on April 19, 2025.  

This season, the island will welcome 40 cruise ships from 19 different cruise lines. Onboard these cruises, a total of 40000 passengers are expected to arrive, bringing a significant boost to the economy.  

Cruise Ship Schedule in Tobago for January 2025 

Thursday, 2 – Seabourn Ovation (Charlotteville) 

Friday, 3 – Marella Voyager (Scarborough) 

Sunday, 5 – Costa Fortuna (Scarborough) 

Sunday, 5 – MV Sirena (Scarborough) 

Friday, 10 – Norwegian Jade (Scarborough) 

Friday, 10 – Star Pride (Charlotteville) 

Sunday, 12 – Star Pride (Charlotteville) 

Thursday, 16 – Volendam (Charlotteville) 

Sunday, 19 – Costa Fortuna (Scarborough) 

Wednesday, 22 – Marella Voyager (Scarborough) 

Wednesday, 29 - Amera Ops (Scarborough) 

Friday, 31 – Marella Voyager (Scarborough) 

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

ECCB focused on serving the region in light of COVID-19

Saturday, 28th December 2024

Uncategorised

Trinidad and Tobago on alert for potential collapse of Venezuelan oil tan...

Saturday, 28th December 2024

Trinidad and Tobago athlete Tyra Gittens
Uncategorised

Trinidad and Tobago's Tyra Gittens prepares for Tokyo Olympics

Saturday, 28th December 2024

St Vincent and the Grenadines goes into elections on November 5, 2020. Left ULP Leader Ralph Gonsalves Right: NDP leader Gowin Friday
Uncategorised

St Vincent and the Grenadines goes into polls today

Saturday, 28th December 2024

Uncategorised

Grenada: Stacy-Ann Charles, Nyè Cruickshank off to Tokyo Paralympics

Saturday, 28th December 2024

Saint Lucia

Saint Lucia secures $75M loan to complete St Jude Hospital reconstruction

Saturday, 28th December 2024

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Zada Stephens wins Miss SVG 2024, netizens call it a win for body positiv...

Saturday, 28th December 2024

Jamaica

Barbara Gayle Murder: First suspect in custody of Jamaica Police

Saturday, 28th December 2024