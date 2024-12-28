Tobago: 12 cruises including ‘Adult Only’ luxury ship to dock in January

Authorities expressed their excitement and added that the island’s unmatched biodiversity will allow guests to experience vibrant culture.

The new year will be off to an exciting start with 12 cruise ships scheduled to dock at the shores of Tobago in January.

Authorities expressed their excitement and added that the island’s unmatched biodiversity will allow guests to experience vibrant culture.

The cruises will dock on two major ports of the island, Charlotteville and Scarborough.

According to the information, one cruise will arrive each on January 2 and 3, 2025. Seabourn Ovation and Marella Voyager, bringing 600 and 1886 passengers respectively.

On January 5, two cruises Costa Fortuna and MV Sirena will simultaneously arrive in Tobago, docking at Scarborough port. These vessels will bring 3470 and 684 passengers respectively.

Also, on January 10, the island will welcome two cruises on the same day including Norwegian Jade and Star Pride which will dock at Scarborough and Charlotteville ports respectively.

Meanwhile, luxury and adult only cruise Star Pride will arrive on January 12, bringing over 300 passengers at Charlotteville port. Also, on January 16, Volendam will arrive and dock at the shores of Tobago.

Other cruises which are scheduled to arrive to the island includes Amera Ops while Costa Fortuna and Marella Voyager will be arriving for another call during the end of January 2025.

Notably, the cruise season 2024-2025 kicked off on November 5 with the arrival of ExPloris One and this will end on April 19, 2025.

This season, the island will welcome 40 cruise ships from 19 different cruise lines. Onboard these cruises, a total of 40000 passengers are expected to arrive, bringing a significant boost to the economy.

Cruise Ship Schedule in Tobago for January 2025

Thursday, 2 – Seabourn Ovation (Charlotteville)

Friday, 3 – Marella Voyager (Scarborough)

Sunday, 5 – Costa Fortuna (Scarborough)

Sunday, 5 – MV Sirena (Scarborough)

Friday, 10 – Norwegian Jade (Scarborough)

Friday, 10 – Star Pride (Charlotteville)

Sunday, 12 – Star Pride (Charlotteville)

Thursday, 16 – Volendam (Charlotteville)

Sunday, 19 – Costa Fortuna (Scarborough)

Wednesday, 22 – Marella Voyager (Scarborough)

Wednesday, 29 - Amera Ops (Scarborough)

Friday, 31 – Marella Voyager (Scarborough)