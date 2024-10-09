Seabourn Venture makes inaugural call to Trinidad, marking start of 2024-25 cruise

Trinidad and Tobago: The island of Trinidad kicked off the 2024-2025 cruise season with the Seabourn Venture vessel of the Seabourn Cruise Line which docked on the island on Tuesday.



The ultra luxurious expedition ship made its inaugural call to the Port of Spain, bringing 238 crew members and around 237 passengers from 15 countries across the globe.



The passengers received a warm welcome by the CEO of Tourism Trinidad Limited, Cornell Buckradee during the customary Crest Exchange ceremony which took place to mark the cruise’s maiden visit to Trinidad.



The cruise passengers brought significant business to the locals as around 221 passengers experienced the island’s most unique offerings, the Caroni Bird Sanctuary Tour.



Not only this, but 212 passengers are scheduled to go on shore excursions as well as pre booked tours to the Maracas Waterfal, Asa Wright Nature Centre and others including a Paramin 4 by 4 Advanture, a City and Mt St Benedict Tour along with a visit to the House of Angostura today. Seabourn Venture is scheduled to depart the Port of Port of Spain on Wednesday afternoon.



The passengers boarded the vessel in Barbados on Sunday evening and Trinidad was the first stop on this voyage. She is heading to South American next.





According to the information, the island will welcoming more than 20 calls from 11 cruise lines including six inaugural visits during the 2024-2025 cruise season which will run from October 2024 to April 2025.



The cruise passengers can look forward to a diverse range of activities during this season, as the destination’s carnival and Christmas events will be provide various on shores options apart from pre booked tours.



Notably, Trinidad and Tobago celebrated a highly successful 2023-2024 Cruise Season which was marked by record breaking arrivals, tour participations and financial injections into the economy. The statistics showed a 62 percent increase in passenger arrivals as compare to the last year from 48,243 to 78,051.



In addition to this, based on the average spend of an estimated USD $56 per individual, around USD $4,370,856 was spent by passengers during the last cruise season.