CPL 2025 Live Updates: Antigua Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Match Tonight

The ninth match of the Caribbean Premier League 2025 will see the clash between Antigua and Barbuda Falcons and Guyana Amazon Warriors. The match will be played tonight at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

As of now, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons is topping the CPL 2025 points table with 5 points, while the Guyana Amazon Warriors are at the 4th place with 2 points.

CPL Match Today Live: ABF vs GAW Playing XI

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Squad

Jewel Andrew (wk), Imad Wasim (c), Rahkeem Cornwall, Karima Gore, Andries Gous, Shakib Al Hasan, Fabian Allen, Shamar Springer, Jayden Seales, Obed McCoy, Usama Mir, Justin Greaves, Odean Smith, Amir Jangoo, Joshua James, Kevin Wickham, AM Ghazanfar, Salman Irshad

Guyana Amazon Warriors Squad

Shai Hope (wk), Imran Tahir (c), Ben McDermott, Kevlon Anderson, Shimron Hetmyer, Moeen Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Romario Shepherd, Dwaine Pretorius, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Hassan Khan, Keemo Paul, Shamarh Brooks, Jediah Blades, Kemol Savory, Quentin Sampson

