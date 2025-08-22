CPL 2025 Live Updates: Antigua Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Match Tonight
The Antigua and Barbuda Falcons will match up against the Guyana Amazon Warriors. WIC News will report live from Sir Vivian Richards Stadium tonight.
2025-08-22 23:39:22
The ninth match of the Caribbean Premier League 2025 will see the clash between Antigua and Barbuda Falcons and Guyana Amazon Warriors. The match will be played tonight at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.
As of now, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons is topping the CPL 2025 points table with 5 points, while the Guyana Amazon Warriors are at the 4th place with 2 points.
CPL Match Today Live: ABF vs GAW Playing XI
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Squad
Jewel Andrew (wk), Imad Wasim (c), Rahkeem Cornwall, Karima Gore, Andries Gous, Shakib Al Hasan, Fabian Allen, Shamar Springer, Jayden Seales, Obed McCoy, Usama Mir, Justin Greaves, Odean Smith, Amir Jangoo, Joshua James, Kevin Wickham, AM Ghazanfar, Salman Irshad
Guyana Amazon Warriors Squad
Shai Hope (wk), Imran Tahir (c), Ben McDermott, Kevlon Anderson, Shimron Hetmyer, Moeen Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Romario Shepherd, Dwaine Pretorius, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Hassan Khan, Keemo Paul, Shamarh Brooks, Jediah Blades, Kemol Savory, Quentin Sampson
Stay tuned with WIC News for live updates of 9th match of CPL 2025.
Latest Updates
August 22, 2025 at 11:39 PM
CPL 2025 9th Match Live: Warriors Steady at 8/0 After 2 Overs
The 9th match of the Caribbean Premier League 2025 has begun with Guyana Amazon Warriors winning the toss and opting to bat first against Antigua & Barbuda Falcons at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua.
After two overs, the Warriors are 8 without loss, with Kevlon Anderson and Ben McDermott opening the innings. Both batters are taking a cautious start as they look to settle in, while Jayden Seales steams in with the new ball for the Falcons, keeping the pressure tight.
August 22, 2025 at 11:38 PM
CPL 2025 9th Match Live: Guyana Amazon Warriors Wins Toss, Opt to Bat in 9th Match
The 9th match of the Caribbean Premier League 2025 is underway, with Guyana Amazon Warriors winning the toss against Antigua & Barbuda Falcons and opting to bat first at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.
This decision marks a shift in approach, as the Warriors look to put runs on the board early and challenge the Falcons under lights. With both teams eager to solidify their positions in the standings, the match promises high intensity and thrilling cricket action.
Stay tuned with WIC News for live updates.
