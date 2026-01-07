Jamaica: Security forces kill 12 in first five days of 2026, INDECOM reports

Deputy Commissioner Yanique Taylor-Wellington of INDECOM stated that this rate represents a 300% increase over the same period in 2025.

Jamaica: The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has called the beginning of 2026 “troubling” after twelve people were shot and killed by Jamaican security forces in the first five days of the year.

According to Deputy Commissioner Yanique Taylor-Wellington, of Independent Commission of Investigations, this figure in the starting of the year is concerning as she stated that “this rate represents a 300 percent increase over the similar period in 2025.”

The DC further claimed that “this increased rate in the fatal shootings is concerning but stressed that this the duty of the government officials to combat any criminal activities in the country and conduct objective investigation.”

INDECOM emphasised that this is an alarming situation right now as compared to the previous year, as this year the fatalities noted by the state agents are much higher than 2025.

During a statement release, Yanique Taylor-Wellington, emphasised that “at the end of the previous year, a total 311 people were killed by the officers which reported a total 65 percent increase over the previous year.”

But this year the toll has risen as the security forces killed many people at the start of the year which will make people against us and which also will undermine public trust and respect for human life.

While speaking with officers on Monday, Police Commissioner Dr Kevin Blake stated that "I am warning the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) to convert this concerning situation into a moment of discipline, unity and integrity.”

The commissioner further highlighted the incident which took place from January 1 to January 5, while stating that “the very first three incidents took place on January 1, when the officers responded to the scenes at different locations in which a total of 8 people lost their lives.”

Then police responded to the January 5 incidents at two different locations in which a total of four people have lost their lives.

INDECOM concluded by sharing that "all the crime scenes were examined, evidence processed, and the deceased individuals’ hands swabbed for gunshot residue, pending post-mortem examinations.”

Along with this the officers involved in these incidents were served with court summons under the Section 12 of the law to submit their statements in written or oral form and to attend interviews.