PM Holness announces largest ever $39B investment in Jamaica Constabulary Force

The Government of Jamaica has announced a significant development that it be making the largest ever investment of $39 billion in the Jamaica Constabulary Force. This investment will be made over the period of next three years.



While announcing the development through his official Facebook account, Prime Minister Andrew Holness noted, “We will be spending on upgrading police stations, acquiring motor vehicles, and enhancing modern technology.”



He said that his administration has seen the fruits of its investments so far in the JCF, which, since 2016, total $14.4 billion. “This represents investments in the JCF alone,” said the PM.



PM Holness stated that at the same time, his government has made investments in national security across other sectors in the broad context of reducing and preventing crime and violence. He further added that this decision marks a major milestone in the journey towards safe Jamaica.



Not only this, but the government has also signed the contract for the St. Catherine North Police Divisional Headquarters. Holness said that this project is important to strengthening the national security and enhancing community safety from Guy’s Hill to Shady Glove and Glengoffe.



The station will be constructed under the Ministry’s transformational agenda dubbed project ‘Rebuild, Overhaul and Construct’ (R.O.C). The project will be constructed at a tune of $2.2 billion Jamaican Dollars and will be over 4000 square feet.



The objective of Project R.O.C is to convert all police stations into modern, citizen-friendly workspaces, provide officers with a comfortable environment conducive for work, while creating the ambience for citizens to willingly and comfortably engage the police.



The signing of contract for this new facility also showcases the Jamaican Government’s dedication to transforming the Jamaica Constabulary Force into a transparent, modern as well as community oriented organisation. This development is also a significant step toward a safe, more secure future for all Jamaicans.



The Government along with the JCF is undertaking all measures to strengthen the force in order to protect the country better.