Trinidad: 18-year-old Carisia Guerra Bourne reported missing since August 1

Trinidad and Tobago: 18-year-old Carisia Guerra Bourne has been missing since August 1, 2025, leaving family and friends in a state of utter fear for her life. According to the information, the police officials at the Besson Street Police District in Trinidad are currently investigating the disappearance of the teenager.

Police confirmed that she is a resident of Upper Laventille Road, Port of Spain and was reported missing by her mother.

According to reports, around 2 45 pm on Saturday, Carisia’s mother visited the police station and reported that she received a missed call from her daughter’s number around 11 39 am that same day. She noted that subsequent attempted to reach her for several hours remained unsuccessful.

The mother further noted that she has been trying to contact her daughter since August 1, 2025, however all her attempts are failing. She also reported receiving no helpful information from her daughter’s boyfriend with whom the female allegedly lives with at Upper Laventille Road.

As of the now, the investigation into this disappearance is ongoing and police officials are urging the locals with information to contact them immediately.

