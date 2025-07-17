Trinidad: Missing Sangre Grande woman’s dismembered body found in suitcase pulled from pond

22-year-old Candice Honore went missing on July 1 and her family reported the same with the police the following day after they failed to hear back from her.

Trinidad and Tobago: In a shocking development, 22-year-old Candice Honore of Sangre Grande, who was missing since several days now, has been found dead by authorities in Trinidad. According to police reports, the victim’s dead body was found dismembered and stuffed in a suitcase which was pulled out from a pond.

Reports claim that the body was found stuffed inside a plastic-wrapped suitcase and it submerged in a pond at the corner of Oropouche Road and BrookHaven Avenue in Valencia.

It is said that Honore was reported missing since Tuesday, July 1, 2025. Her body was allegedly found by members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team during an operation led by Vallence Rambharat on Thursday, July 17, 2025.

This shocking discovery was made when the suitcase was pulled from the water during a thorough search operation.

Investigators now believe that the victim may have been killed shortly after she was last seen and that her killers tried to conceal the crime by dumping her remains in the secluded pond.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the community with locals taking to Facebook and expressing their condolences.

“OMG what a way to go, so horrible. I hope they find culprits and show them the same justice. I can't begin to imagine how her family would feel but I hope they get the courage. May her soul rest in peace,” wrote a user named Koswil Golla while another user said, “This is so sad and heartbreaking for a parent to face why these young men don’t leave the young ladies alone and just walk away why let Satan control their emotions rip beautiful another sad day T&T.”

“This is my friend's stepdaughter am so sorry just a few days ago my friend was telling me she was missing so so sad condolences to her entire family,” said another local.