PM Kamla calls for urgent probe into death of 6-year-old Jasher Francois after parents claim medical negligence

Trinidad and Tobago: Prime Minister Kamala Persad Bissessar, earlier today, has ordered a full investigation into the death of six-year-old Jasher Francois. The child reportedly died at the San Fernando Teaching Hospital in Trinidad on August 6 minutes after being given medication through an IV.

Reports claim that the directive came from the Prime Minister following mounting public concern over the tragic incident which was brought to light by his parents. The couple expressed its concerns saying that their child was perfectly fine and was suffering from a little cough, which is why they decided to take him to the hospital, however they ended up losing their only child due to negligence of the medical staff.

Reportedly Persad Bissessar instructed that the investigation should be conducted urgently and thoroughly to uncover all the facts and details related to this incident.

Minister of Health of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr. Lackram Bodoe, has since taken immediate steps to initiate the investigation. According to a media release, the investigation will strive to ensure transparency as well as accountability in determining what led to the child’s tragic death.

The Health Ministry has not yet released any further details regarding the incident but the move comes after the six year old’s parents posted a video online claiming medical negligence at the hospital. The parents also urged for an independent post mortem examination to determine the exact cause of their son’s death.

Dr. Bodoe said the Ministry stays committed to addressing any shortcomings within the public health system and towards ensuring the safety and care of all patients, especially children.

