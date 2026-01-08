Belize: Caribbean Chicken truck driver shot dead in attempted robbery

According to preliminary reports from eyewitnesses on the scene, the shooting incident on Mountain View Boulevard in Belmopan occurred just before 5 p.m. after two armed assailants approached Gabourel’s vehicle on a motorcycle.

Belize: Mark Anthony Gabourel, a Caribbean Chicken truck driver, was shot dead on Wednesday after two armed assailants attacked him outside Sunny City Supermarket, near the Immigration offices.

According to preliminary reports from eyewitnesses on the scene, the shooting incident on Mountain View Boulevard in Belmopan occurred just before 5 p.m. after two armed assailants approached Gabourel’s vehicle on a motorcycle.

Seeing the events escalating Gabourel operating a Caribbean Chicken delivery truck reportedly attempted to secure himself and the goods inside the vehicle by locking himself in.

But tragically the 2 armed assailants opened fire on him and the vehicle, striking the truck with gunfire multiple times, with two fired shots going through the truck’s window and hitting Gabourel twice in the head.

Following the brazen early evening attack, the authorities quickly responded to the scene where the delivery truck driver was rushed to the Western Regional Hospital for medical treatment and shortly after arrival succumbed to his injuries.

Police have launched an investigation into the shooting that claimed the life of Gabourel, a Caribbean Chicken truck driver, who died trying to protect the goods and himself.

Following the daylight attack, the citizens of Belize took to Facebook to raise concerns over the rising road robberies that have been taking place in the country.

With one user Kevin Tillett writing, “We need more police patrolling the roads. We need them like how our neighboring country does it chetumal every turn you take a cop mobile is around moving.. why we do so much recruiting of police an not one in the street to patrol? Why? Maybe if only maybe we have that we can finished or at least save a life from lazy cowards killing innocent ones.”

While another citizen, Chucky Janzen, criticising the government wrote, “And yet the government is more concerned about the idiots killing themselves on motorcycles than the innocent people getting robbed and murdered.”