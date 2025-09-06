Jamaica: St Mary man charged with murder after 71-year-old brother found dead in family home

The incident unfolded around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, when concerned residents of the Gayle, St Mary community visited 71-year-old Denis’s home and spotted his brother leaving hastily, prompting further suspicion.

Jamaica: A family tragedy unfolded in St. Mary, Jamaica, when 57-year-old Canute Clemmings was charged with the murder of his 71-year-old brother, Dennis Clemmings, on September 4. The charge followed the discovery of Dennis's body in their home, which came after a suspicious incident involving Canute.

According to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Department, the tragic incident unfolded around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 31, when few neighbors and residents of the Gayle, St. Mary community decided to visit Denis after they had not seen him around the community from the previous day.

Although upon their arrival at the 71-year-old home premises, the residents saw 57-year-old brother leaving the house hastily, triggering even more suspicion from the residents.

The residents proceeded to enter Dennis’s house where they uncovered Denis lying on the bedroom floor with a wound on his head. The residents then proceeded to alert the police and upon their arrival Dennis was swiftly transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Police Department has launched an investigation into the matter and took Canute into custody on the same day where he was charged on September 4 after a question and answer session was conducted in the presence of an attorney.

With Canute’s court date yet to be finalized, residents of St. Mary's have taken to Facebook to express their anger and disappointment at the wicked act that was committed against a brother with one user writing, “These news are sad, such an evil and barbaric act to your own brother, reacting to Cain and Abel.” Another said, “St Mary always has some familyicide going on. They need to do some research on it in that parish.”