Montego Bay: Junior Young charged with murder of 32-year-old labourer

Montego Bay police say the fatal shooting happened around 2:05 a.m., when Golding, also known as ‘Papa,’ was approached by Young and another man.

Jamaica: 32-year-old Junior Young, otherwise known as ‘Tentroy’ of New Road, Flankers, St James, has been charged with the murder of a 32-year-old labourer Junior Golding, after he reportedly shot Golding at a party on August 21.

According to the Montego Bay police reports, the fatal shooting incident occurred on Thursday, August 21 around 2:05 a.m. where Golding, also known as ‘Papa’ of Providence Heights in Flankers, was approached by Young and an accomplice.

Golding and Young reportedly had an altercation at the party and while they were tussling Young allegedly held Golding upright while his accomplice opened fire and shot Golding in the head.

Upon the shooting both Young and his accomplice fled the scene while Golding was left on the floor nursing his head gunshot wound.

After witnessing Golding's situation, partygoers contacted the police. Upon their arrival, Golding was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Montego Bay police immediately launched an investigation into Golding's death. In a surprising turn of events, Young turned himself in to the police a day later.

Young was charged for Golding’s death on the Monday of August 25 with his charges basing from on eye witness statements from the August 21 party. Young’s court date is yet to be finalized and announced.

Citizens of Jamaica took to Facebook to express their gratitude to the police officers for doing a great job in the apprehension of the culprit and making sure that swift justice is served for the death of Golding. One user also wrote on Facebook, “Good job officers.”