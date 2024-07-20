Write for WIC News

WIC News is always happy to hear from talented writers who could contribute to our pages.

This could mean expert in-depth analysis of a news story we have already covered, or pitching a feature designed to highlight important social issues. Just like our coverage is wide-ranging, so are the pitches we would consider.

Exclusive stories will be given priority among pitches.

If you have an idea for WIC News, email editor@wicnews.com.