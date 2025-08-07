Trinidad and Tobago to launch 1st-ever human milk bank in Caribbean

Trinidad and Tobago: In a landmark move to improve neonatal health outcomes, the Ministry of Health of Trinidad and Tobago has announced the establishment of the country's and the Caribbean's first-ever human milk bank, set to open soon.

Dr. Lackram Bodoe, the Health Minister of Trinidad and Tobago made the announcement while speaking at the official World Breastfeeding Week 2025 celebration on 6th of August, and stated that the initiative is aimed at providing life-saving donor milk to the vulnerable and premature newborns in the country.

It is reported that he was speaking at this year's Breastfeeding Week celebration with the theme of “Prioritise Breastfeeding, Create Sustainable Support Systems.”

Bodoe made his address by saying that the government is taking the significant step to establish the human milk bank in Trinidad and Tobago with the support of the Federated Republic of Brazil and technical guidance from PAHO-WHO. He further noted that once the facility is complete, it will ensure that every infant in need has access to life-saving human milk regardless of circumstances.

Bodoe highlighted that there are over 700 milk banks in the world and the soon to be established milkbank in Trinidad and Tobago will position the country as a leader in the Caribbean and further help other countries seeking to establish similar services.

Bodoe further stressed on the long term benefits of breastfeeding saying that studies have shown that breastfeeding has protective roles against obesity, hypertension, dyslipidaemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus in adulthood.

Bodoe stated that the country has a history of various Noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) and therefore ought to encourage breastfeeding.

Badoe lastly added that the soon to be established milkbank is part of the broader vision to meet the country’s Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

Dr. Gabriel Vivas Francesconi the country’s representative for PAHO/WHO also joined to support the Ministry of Health, specifically the Breastfeeding Unit by implementing Kangaroo Mother Care (KMC) method.

KMC is a method of caring for premature or low birthweight infants that emphasizes skin-to-skin contact between the baby and the parent, specifically the mother.

Emphasizing on the importance of skin to skin contact, PAHO provided kangaroo wraps for the breastfeeding mothers in order to initiate the early stage of KMC.

Although that was not all as another significant milestone for the region unfolded at the event with 25 healthcare professionals being certified as Baby Friendly Hospital initiative trainers.