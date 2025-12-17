Dominica seeks urgent clarification from US on partial travel ban ahead of Jan 2026 implementation 

The government of Dominica reassures citizens that it is addressing concerns over the recent announcement with utmost urgency and seriousness.

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit, on Tuesday, acknowledged the decision of the Government of the United States to impose partial travel restrictions. The decision, which according to the US officials, will come into effect on January 1, 2026, will impact nationals of Dominica seeking to travel of USA.

Through a press release, the government of Dominica said that it understands the concerns surrounding this announcement and reassured all the citizens that the matter is being treated with utmost urgency and seriousness.

The Dominican government said that it is seeking to obtain formal clarification regarding the decision and want to understand the basis on which the decision was taken. It added that they further want to know the specific implications for Dominican travellers, students, families as well as other legal holders of US visas.

The press release further mentioned that the government is actively engaging with the officials of the United States Embassy in Bridgetown to get formal clarification on this decision. The government officials assured that they are working closely with the US officials to address any issues identified in order to safeguard the interests of the locals and to make sure that accurate information is provided to the general public.

Notably, citizens of two Caribbean nations including Dominica and Antigua and Barbuda will be facing new restrictions on entry into the US after President Donald Trump on Tuesday expanded the partial travel ban and included 15 new nations as of January 1.

While mentioning the two Caribbean nations, Trump cited concerns related to their Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme saying that both countries have offered CBI without residency, a claim which the government of Antigua and Barbuda has disputed saying that the laws changed long back and now it is mandatory for any applicant to reside in the country for at least 30 days to quality for the citizenship.