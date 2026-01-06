Bahamas: 10-year-old dies after collapsing while playing basketball, no foul play suspected 

The identity of the 10-year-old victim has been withheld by the Royal Bahamas Police out of respect for the family.

Bahamas: A 10-year-old boy lost his life suspiciously while playing basketball with his friends at a park located in the Blackwood area of Eleuthera, Bahamas, on Saturday, January 3. The Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) has stated that no foul play is suspected in this sudden death.

According to the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the incident took place on Saturday, shortly after 4:00 p.m., at a park in the Blackwood area of Eleuthera, when the kid was playing basketball with other kids.

While playing the game, the child suddenly collapsed on the ground and became unresponsive, following which the parents or elders who were at the park immediately rushed towards him and checked him.

When they noticed that the child was not responding then they contacted the Emergency medical personnel who on arrival checked the victim and attempted CPR at the scene to retrieve him.

But despite their continuous efforts the teen did not react and did not regain consciousness following which they rushed him to the local clinic where the doctor pronounced him dead.

After that the body of the child was transported to the undisclosed hospital for a post-mortem examination which will determine the exact cause of his death.

The initial report after that incident claimed that the child had a history of experiencing similar episodes of fainting in the past but after some time, he regained consciousness, though he had no known illnesses at the time of the incident.

Authorities stated that the investigation into the matter is ongoing to know the circumstances surrounding the death of the teen. Officers also stated that the reason behind his death will be disclosed when the results of the autopsy will be declared.

This incident has sent shock waves through the entire community of Bahamas as many people including residents took to Facebook to express their grief and sorrow, as one of the users Muriel Hall commented “May the soul of departed rest in peace and may he rise in glory. condolences to the family of the boy.”