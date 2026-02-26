Guyana: Man dies after allegedly stabbing wife in domestic dispute

Police shared that a domestic argument in Corentyne left a woman hospitalized with stab wounds and her husband dead from suspected poisoning, as investigations continue.

Guyana: Police are investigating a domestic violence case in Corentyne, which resulted in the death of a man and hospitalization of his wife. The shocking incident took place on Sunday, February 21, 2026 at Lot 667, Number 76 Housing Scheme in Berbice.

The 47-year old Olive Thompson, who was a ten-day worker, reportedly ran to her neighbor’s yard from her Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) home at around 1:40 pm, with visible injuries and bleeding.

According to police officials, she told her neighbors that she and her husband, 46-year old Patrick Mahendra Singh, got into a dispute, which soon escalated to physical violence.

During the argument, Singh allegedly stabbed his wife with a knife. He was also reportedly holding a bottle with poison in his hand. Witnesses reported seeing him drink from the bottle before leaving their neighbor’s yard on his motorcycle.

Thompson was immediately rushed to Public Hospital No. 75 in serious condition. She was later admitted to Intensive Care for further treatment. Her doctors are still monitoring her condition, as she remains hospitalized.

The police in the Springlands area began searching for Singh early Sunday morning but were unsuccessful. His body was discovered at Number 76 Village in Corentyne at about 10:45 am on Monday, February 23, 2026. The investigations suggest that he died of a poison.

The police have begun a full-scale investigation into the incident, to determine the motive behind the killing and the suicide.

The locals are supporting the wife on the internet, while also giving condolences for the death of her husband. One of the netizens, Lynette Cornelius, wrote on Facebook, “Story has three sides - 1 Your side, 2 my side, 3 the truth. Dead man cannot speak. Condolences to the family.”