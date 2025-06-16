Julien Alfred clocks 10.75 to shatter 100m record at Stockholm Diamond League

At the Diamond League meeting in Stockholm, Luxembourg’s Patrizia van der Weken placed sixth in the 100 metres, while Julien Alfred set a meeting record and Armand Duplantis broke his own pole vault world record in front of a home crowd.

Saint Lucia: Olympic Champion and Tourism Ambassador of Saint Lucia Julien Alfred has achieved another milestone by securing the first position in the 100m category at the Stockholm Diamond League. The league took place in Sweden on June 15, 2025.

According to the information, Alfred ran a dominant time of 10.75 seconds and set a meet record, closing out a successful birthday week.

She was followed by USA’s Dina Asher Smith and Ivory Coast’s Marie-Josée Ta Lou who claimed the 2nd and 3rd positions with a time of 10.93 seconds and 11 seconds respectively.

This victory marked Julien Alfred’s second-ever quickest run after the 10.72 that saw her secure Olympic gold in Paris last summer. She also smashed Irina Privalova’s meeting record of 10.90 from 1994.

She also expressed her excitement in a post victory interview and said that after Oslo, she had to have a long chat with her coach and he went through everything with her for this race and he reassured her that she is in great shape because she was doubting herself however she was happy with how the race went. Notably, the athlete had claimed victory in the Oslo Diamond League 100m on June 12 with a time of 10.89 seconds.

Alfred further talked about the short three-day gap and said that while the turnaround was short, but it was nothing new to her and she has done this before while adding that she would be heading back to Austin for training before Pre (Prefontaine Classic).

Following her victory, the social media was flooded with congratulatory messages as Prime Minister of Saint Lucia along with other leaders and thousands of locals expressed their pride over the young woman.

Prime Minister Philip J Pierre said, “Join me in congratulating our Olympic Champion, Julien Alfred, on yet another outstanding victory, this time at the Stockholm Diamond League!”

“With a blazing performance in the Women’s 100m race, clocking 10.75 seconds. We are behind you every step of the way. Keep flying our flag high, you make us proud at the end of every race,” he further added.

Saint Lucia Tourism Authority also noted, “Julien Alfred continues to make history, proudly carrying the flag of Saint Lucia with unmatched grace and power.”