Paris Olympics 2024: Julien Alfred from Saint Lucia advances to semi-final of women’s 100m

Castries, Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred from Saint Lucia advanced to the semi-finals of the women’s 100m heats by cruising to a time of 10.95 seconds in the Paris Olympics 2024. She was placed first in lane nine of heat two.

Now, the qualified athletes will compete in the semi-final round on Saturday and the finals of the game will be held on Sunday. Julien Alfred is recognized as the most celebrated athlete in Saint Lucia due to her standout performance in different championships.

Before the start of the game, she talked about her practice techniques coupled with intense training over five weeks. She said, ”I am understanding better now what it takes to like to be a professional athlete and I’m just learning day by day. We had a long five weeks of hard training, so it is pretty much as I have tried to work on my techniques, trying to work on my endurance and the things to get me ready for the Olympic Games.”

Besides this, she will also compete in the women’s 200m which is scheduled to take place between August 4 to 6, 2024.

In March 2024, she ran for 60m dash finals at the World Athletics Indoors Championship in Glasgow and won the gold medal. She secured the victory in 6.98 seconds and recorded seasons best time.

Julien Alfred also set a new National Record of 21.86 in the 200m at the London Diamond League and won the silver medal.

If she clinches a medal this year then she will become the first athlete from Saint Lucia to achieve the Olympic milestone and create history.

Notably, Saint Lucia is being represented by four athletes in the Paris Olympics 2024 and other three are included Michael Joseph who will compete in Men’s 400m, Luc Chevrier for Men’s Laser Radial and Jayhan Odlum Simit who competed in Men’s 100m freestyle and lost in the early stage of the competition.