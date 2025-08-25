Trinidad and Tobago weather forecast: Sunny morning, showers, thunderstorms, flash flood risk

Unstable atmospheric conditions may lead to brief but intense downpours today, with risks of localized flooding and gusty winds in vulnerable areas.

Trinidad and Tobago: A weather report has been issued today, August 25, 2025, at 5:56 am by the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service. In the recently released weather forecast, conditions are expected to remain mostly sunny while light showers can be expected in the afternoon till late night, along with gusty winds and flash floods.

The morning will begin with mostly sunny weather conditions. As the day goes by, there will be periods of partial cloud coverage which at times will bring some rain. In the afternoon, there is around a 40% (medium) chance of isolated thunderstorms which will mainly affect the western and hilly areas of Trinidad.

The night is expected to remain mostly fair. But in case of heavy rain or thunderstorms, gusty winds and street or flash flooding may occur. This weather report mainly focused on Trinidad and Tobago and the Northern Leewards.

As for the Lesser Antilles, conditions will be partly clouded with periods of heavy rain and also some thunderstorms during the day. In the afternoon, the weather will see an improvement which will continue into the night, though some isolated showers may still be expected at late night.

Temperature and Sea Conditions

In Piarco, the temperature dropped to 24.9°C last night while it is expected to be recorded at a high of 33°C today. While in Crown Point, last night’s minimum temperature was recorded at 25.9°C and today’s maximum is expected to hit 32°C.

Sea conditions are expected to remain moderate, but mild to rough around the Leewards. In open waters, waves between 1.5m to 2.0m might be recorded, and at times are expected to reach 2.5m to 3.0m in the Leewards.

In sheltered areas, waves can reach 0.5m in Trinidad and 1.0m to 1.5m in Tobago and other areas. Residents are being advised by the authorities to stay on high alert, especially for areas that are prone to flood and heavy thunderstorms.