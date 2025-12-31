Belize court orders psychiatric evaluation after man who punched women deemed unfit to plead

Belize: 27-year-old Kareem Anderson also known as “Blacker,” enters no charge after being accused of carrying out two unprovoked assaults in Belize City on Friday, December 19. According to police reports, the 27-year-old was caught on camera on Orange Street carrying out two separate assaults against 39-year-old sanitation worker, Kendra Hamilton whom he attacked and knocked to the ground unprovoked.

The suspect is also accused of harming 69-year-old Barbara Austin, the mother of a senior magistrate, who lost consciousness after Anderon attacked her and she fell hitting her head on the pavement at West Collet Canal, a detail that has added public sensitivity to the case, which authorities have stressed that the matter is being handled strictly in accordance with the law and established judicial procedures.

The footage of the assaults have widely been circulated on social media platforms showcasing that the assaults not only took place on the same day at different locations but they clearly show that both incidents were unprovoked and unwarranted.

Anderson was detained and this Monday morning proceeded to be taken before the Chief Magistrate at the Belize City Magistrate’s Court for his arraignment. Where the court was told that the 27-year-old has not had a formal psychiatric diagnosis on record.

When the Chief Magistrate questioned his step father, Sheldon Dennison, on Anderson's mental health history and care, his relatives reported that the 27-year-old has not been the same since the death of his father about eight years ago.

The Chief Magistrate halted Andserson’s charges after determining that based on the information presented, the 27-year-old was not fit to enter a plea due to his mental state. Resulting to no charges being formally read to him on account of his two assaults caught on surveillance footage.

The court ordered a full psychiatric evaluation of Anderson, and sent him to prison until March 26, 2026, pending the outcome.