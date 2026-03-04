St. Kitts and Nevis: PM Drew tours US Navy Ship at Port Zante

The USS San Antonio is designed for modern military operations and can carry Marines, aircraft and heavy equipment, with advanced aviation and landing capabilities.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew recently paid a visit to a United States Navy ship, which was docked at Port Zante in Basseterre. The ship arrived on the island this past week, highlighting strong diplomatic ties between St. Kitts and Nevis and the United States.

PM Drew had a tour of the USS San Antonio, and was accompanied by Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy in Barbados, Karin Sullivan. They also met with the vessel's crew members. Both delegates were informed about the ship’s mission and capabilities.

The USS San Antonio is a large amphibious transport dock ship. It is designed for modern military operations and can carry Marines, aircraft, and heavy equipment. The improved aviation facilities of this ship include a hangar which accommodates a variety of helicopters and the MV-22 Osprey aircraft.

Its flight deck is designed for use by Marine Corps’ air assets. The USS San Antonio also has a well deck for landing craft. It is able to launch and recover air cushion landing craft known as LCACs. These crafts are very quick at transporting cargo, vehicles and supplies.

The US Embassy in Barbados said that the docking of this navy ship in St. Kitts and Nevis, plays a crucial role in strengthening cooperation between the Caribbean and the United States.

"This Naval giant plays an important role in U.S.-Caribbean cooperation on regional security and countering illicit trafficking as well as responding to humanitarian needs,” said the US Embassy.

They further said that the USS San Antonio is a reflection of the strong ties between the two nations. “The USS San Antonio stands as a symbol of our strong partnership with Saint Kitts and Nevis and the wider Caribbean,” stated the Embassy.