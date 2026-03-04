2026-03-04 09:12:02
Guyana: Five arrested after man found stabbed to death at Sand Hill

Police have arrested five men in connection with the murder, including individuals believed to be the last seen with the victim, as investigations continue.

Guyana: One man, identified as “Mikey,” was found dead at Granny road, Sand Hill, Cuyuni River. The police officials from Regional Division #7 said that the alleged murder took place between Saturday, February 28, 2026 and Sunday, March 1, 2026.

Police confirmed that they have arrested five men in connection to this murder case. Some of the detainees were reported to be the last people seen with the deceased. They are still in custody as the investigation remains active.

"Five males, including individuals who were reportedly with the deceased prior to the discovery of his body, have been arrested and are in police custody assisting with investigations," police said in a statement.

While the victim’s real name has not been released, it is known that he was residing at a farm along with other workers in that same area. No further information about the man or the suspects have been made public.

Investigators said that Mikey left the camp on Saturday evening and went to a nearby store. He was accompanied by another man at that time. He was found lying motionless on the side of the road early Sunday morning, at around 8:00 am.

Mikey was attacked on his upper body and he died after sustaining multiple stab wounds to his upper body and he died shortly after. His body was taken to Bartica Regional Hospital for a post-mortem to confirm the exact time and reason of his death.

Residents have urged the authorities to take strict action against the perpetrators and other criminals involved in other such incidents to prevent the repetition of the same incidents in the future. Residents have also expressed concern over the security of the area, which includes the police patrolling the area.

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

