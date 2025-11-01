Grenada Caribbean Music Festival unveils star studded lineup for 2nd edition 

Grenada: The second edition of the highly anticipated Grenada Caribbean Music Festival is all set to return next Saturday, November 8, 2025, at the Lawn, Port Louis, St George’s. The festival this year will feature a stellar lineup including V’ghn, Khole Baldeo, Sakinah Ambrose and Jamaican singer Protoje, who will be headlining the event.

Last year, the festival made its summer debut and received huge appreciation from patrons while gaining regional as well as global attention. Being launched by the ORA Caribbean, this year the event promises an elevated experience for patrons as the stage will be featuring a blend of the island’s top performers with some of the Caribbean region’s most compelling contemporary voices.

The Grammy-nominated artiste Protoje will be headlining the event and will bring a powerful reggae showing from Jamaica. Mortimer and Sevana, also from Jamaica, will be bringing their soulful reggae artistry to the lineup.

The musical excellence of Grenada will once again be taking centre stage with a number of home-grown performers including Dash, Sakinah, V’ghn, Khole Baldeo, Boyzie, Terra D Governor, Dred Lion, Wuss Ways and Tallpree, all of whom are set to deliver energetic performances.

While announcing this lineup for the musical event, organizers are promising an expanded experience for this year’s festival along with upgraded patron amenities. The festival is anticipated to welcome over 3,500 attendees and will once again put its vendor village and hospitality offerings while showcasing the small businesses and various local flavours.

Talking about the same, ORA Caribbean said that Grenada is rich with creativity and talent and the Grenada Caribbean Music Festival is their way of celebrating that spirit while building a home for Caribbean artistry to flourish. They said that they are looking forward to welcoming music lovers from across the region and the world.

Moreover, tickets for the same are now available at go2fete.com with the price of general tickets being XCD $200 and general plus XCD $400 in which complimentary beverages and exclusive front-of-stage access will be available. Guests looking for an exclusive premium experience can opt for VIP access at XCD $800, which includes reserved parking, gourmet food and beverages, a private cabana-style viewing area, official merchandise, and front-row proximity to the main stage.

The gates of the festival will open at 4 pm with the experience continuing until 12 30 am that will offer a full evening of live music, culture as well as community in one of the most scenic waterfront venues of Grenada.