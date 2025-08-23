2025-08-23 10:19:06
Belize: 17-year-old Caleb Bradley drowns in Lord’s Bank River after jumping from concrete pier

It is being believed that Bradley went to the river around 3 pm along with two friends who were also minors.

2025-08-23 09:10:31

Belize: The dead body of 17-year-old Caleb Bradley was recovered on Friday morning from the river in Lord’s Bank Village in the Belize District. The body of the student was found and retrieved just after seven am, ending a search which began late Thursday afternoon.  

It is being believed that Bradley went to the river around 3 pm along with two friends who were also minors. A distress call was soon made to Ladyville Police around 4:30 pm, reporting that Bradley had gone under and did not resurface.  

The Chairman of Lord’s Bank Village, Belize,  Daniel Salinas, said that the area where the three teenagers went for a swim is a renowned area which was once a popular resort area.  

According to reports from the victim’s friends, he had jumped off a concrete pier and went under the water however he did not resurface.  

Notably, Caleb Bradley was attending Canaan High School and was in his fourth year. As of now, his family has declined to comment on the ordeal. 

Police said that an investigation has commenced into what exactly happened with the victim during swimming. 

Following the incident, community members, friends and family members expressed their shock with several of them taking to Facebook and share their grief. “It is with a heavy heart that I announce the untimely passing of my grandnephew. Caleb Bradley, who is my sister Dorothy’s first grandson. This is a very sad day for me. When I heard the news in public, I cried. Lennox still doesn't know of this. This was his buddy/cousin when he was in Belize! I know he will take it hard! R.I.P. Caleb and rise in glory. Give Mommy a big kiss and hug for me,” said victim’s grand uncle LaVerne Lord. 

The police officials are now urging everyone to stay alert while being involved in any type of water activities.  

Monika Walker

Monika Walker is an experienced journalist specializing in global political developments and international relations. With a keen eye for accuracy and analysis, Monika has been reporting for over a decade, bringing stories to light that matter to readers around the world. She holds a degree in International Journalism and is passionate about giving a voice to underrepresented communities through factual reporting.

