Jamaica: PM Holness tours Portmore Resilience Park, promises action over words

Jamaica: Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness on Friday took a tour of the construction site for the Portmore Resilience Park and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to fulfilling promises and delivering for the people of his country.

The Portmore Resilience Park will include walking trails, green spaces, monuments, and even an observation tower. Designed to serve a rapidly growing city, this space will be a game-changer for recreation and sustainability in Portmore.

While speaking during the recent tour to the facility, he said that what once was a concept is now turning into a reality, and this shows the government’s position of action over words.

PM Holness said that the Portmore Resilience Park is no longer a promise, it is no longer an idea, but it is now coming nicely into a reality added that his record as Prime Minister has been to take almost all uncompleted, talked about ideas and make the greatest effort to convert them into reality.

Notably, the Resilience Park is scheduled to be completed by September this year and it will be a modern and multifunctional public space which will be designed to boost the quality of life for Portmore residents. The park will feature a jogging trail with elevation for added intensity along with a central pavilion, concession facilities, a covered hall for sports such as basketball, netball and table tennis, outdoor courts as well as beautifully landscaped green spaces with grass and flowers.

Also, there will be provisions for small businesses as well as a block of restrooms that will ensure convenience for the residents of Portmore in Jamaica.

The Prime Minister stated that the park is the latest in the ongoing plan of the government through the Urban Development Corporation to construct a park in every parish for the locals to have green and recreational spaces where they can enjoy quality time outdoors. He also emphasises the significance of community stewardship in maintaining the overall value and beauty of the park.

Dr Holness further urged the locals to keep the park clean and said that the Urban Development Corporation will be responsible maintenance of the park but no matter how many wardens are there or how much the officials clean, if persons using this park discard water improperly, it will take make the park dirty. He asked everyone to take care for the park as if it their own front yard.

As the government moves forward to transform ambitious ideas into impactful developments, PM Holness noted that the Portmore Resilience Park showcases the administration’s commitment to action. He is further looking forward to its official opening and encouraged the locals to embrace and enjoy this vibrant public space.