Autopsy reveals 75-year-old Barrackpore pensioner was stabbed, July homicides climb to 31 in Trinidad

Trinidad and Tobago: An autopsy on a pensioner initially thought to have died of natural causes revealed a shocking truth that he was stabbed to death, raising the total number of homicides in the month of July to 31 in Trinidad and Tobago.

According to police reports, on Sunday, July 20, around 4:30 p.m. the decomposing body of 75-year-old Nardeo Bachan was found in his Barrackpore home by his brother who lives next door at New Colonial Road.

Reportedly, his brother detected a foul smell coming from Bachan’s home and decided to find out what it was, he tried to enter the home but it was locked. So the brother peeped through the window to see if Bachan was in the house.

Unable to access the locked home, the brother peeped through the window and saw Bachan’s body decomposing on his bed following which he proceeded to immediately alert the police.

Upon arrival, the police officers forced entry into Bachan’s Barrackpore home where they found his body on the bed already in an advanced state of decomposition.

With no sign of forced entry into Bachan’s house, the District Medical Officer ordered that his body be removed and kept safely for a post mortem.

Upon investigations of what had happened the brother told the investigators that he had last seen Bachan on Thursday July 17 around 7 p.m. as he was riding his bicycle home and further reported that Bachan was a chronic drug user and an alcoholic.

Bachan's body was preserved until a forensic analysis was conducted, revealing a shocking autopsy result that the 75-year-old didn't die of natural causes, but was stabbed to death in his home. The police have since then launched an investigation into the death of the stabbed 75-year-old .

The pensioner’s death adds to the growing concern over the rising murder rate in Trinidad and Tobago as the total number of homicides for July records 31 murders marking July as the country’s deadliest month with the highest number of homicide recorded so far into 2025.