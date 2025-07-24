Breaking: Renowned Jamaican singer Sean Kingston’s mother sentenced to 5 years in U.S. fraud case

The duo was sentenced after they were found guilty on all five counts of wire fraud for deceptive financial transactions targeting high end retailers and jewellers.

Jamaica: 63-year-old Janice Turner, mother of renowned Jamaican American singer Sean Kingston has been sentenced to five years in U.S. federal prison following her conviction in a high-profile million-dollar fraud scheme involving luxury goods.

According to reports the duo was sentenced after both Turner and Kingston were found guilty on all five accounts of wire fraud due to deceptive financial transactions that targeted high end retailers and jewellers.

The case that was first brought to light in 2024 uncovered that the two were deceiving high-end retailers including jewel stores and vehicles stores claiming to have already wired transactions for their expensive items while the payments were never received.

According to the U.S. prosecutor the duo exploited Kingston’s celebrity and fame status to gain trust of their victims and get their way in the high-end stores. Claiming they had already wired the transaction meanwhile the payments were never processed or received by the stores and items never returned.

The Jamaican American singer songwriter known for his hit sing “Beautiful Girls” was not sighted at the sentencing of his mother as he was under house arrest, but he had reportedly submitted a request to the judge to submit a lenier sentence to the mother due to her old age and health complications.

Turner faces 5 years in prison that will be followed by 3 years of supervised release. The U.S immigration officials say that there is a possibility she may face deportation and have her citizenship revoked with no possibility of ever re-entering the United States.

Meanwhile Sean’s sentencing remains pending until August 28, 2025, with a possibility of being charged with more offences as the court is still continuing with the investigations.

The case which drew a widespread of attention has sparked conversation on celebrity accountability and abuse of public trust among the Americans and Jamaicans.