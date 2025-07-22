Tuesday, 22nd July 2025
Kidnapped Jankie Satie Karim rescued in Mature, one suspect killed during police operation

During the police operation to rescue the victim, one of the accused kidnappers was shot and killed.

Tuesday, 22nd July 2025

Trinidad and Tobago: Jankie Satie Karim, a 44 year-old woman who was kidnapped in Curepe last week, has been rescued safely by Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), following an operation which took place in the Matura district, on July 20, exactly a week since Karim’s abduction from Bassie Street. 

During the police operation to rescue the victim, one of the accused kidnappers was shot and killed. The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service has confirmed that investigations will continue to find more evidence. According to sources, Karim’s family had paid a ransom earlier on Sunday, in hopes of securing her safe return home. 

The police authorities believe that the ransom call from the kidnappers to the victim's family which was received a few days prior, may have played a role in helping investigators lead to the location where Karim was held hostage.

Family robbed while on a trip to Curepe

Karim’s ordeal began around 9:50 pm on Sunday, July 13, when the victim, along with her husband and son were on a trip in Curepe. The family’s vehicle was intercepted by a blue car with three armed, masked men inside. The suspects dragged Karim out and into their vehicle.

One of the perpetrators robbed her husband of $500 cash and an iPhone 14 Pro. A third suspect got away in the family’s Toyota Hilux pickup truck, which was later recovered by the police. This case drew widespread attention after it was reported that Karim remained missing for several days, with no contact until a ransom demand was made. 

Ransom payment and police operation

The family, desperate for her safe return, reportedly paid the ransom this weekend. Soon after, the police launched an operation, which led to having rescued Karim in Matura and the death of a suspect during a confrontation.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the ransom amount or details of the rescue mission. The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) has assured the public that they are still working to track down the other suspects and bring them to justice. Karim is now receiving proper medical treatment and support from the people all over the world. 

