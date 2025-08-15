CPL 2025 Highlights: Guyana Amazon Warriors win by 5 wickets
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will take on Guyana Amazon Warriors in the second match of CPL 2025 at Warner Park on August 15.
2025-08-16 03:03:14
St Kitts and Nevis: After a stunning victory in the first match at homeground, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots (SKN Patriots) will now compete against Guyana Amazon Warriors in the second match of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League 2025. The match will be held at the Warner Park cricket stadium, in St Kitts, on August 15th, Friday.
CPL 2025 kicked off with a nail-biting opener between St Kitts & Nevis Patriots (SKN Patriots) and Antigua & Barbuda Falcons (ABF), where the Patriots secured a thrilling six-wicket victory.
CPL 2025 SKP VS GAW Squads
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher(w), Kyle Mayers, Rilee Rossouw, Alick Athanaze, Jason Holder(c), Jyd Goolie, Abbas Afridi, Naseem Shah, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Waqar Salamkheil, Mohammad Nawaz, Jeremiah Louis, Ashmead Nedd, Dominic Drakes, Leniko Boucher, Mikyle Louis, Navian Bidaisee
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Shai Hope(w), Shamarh Brooks, Kevlon Anderson, Moeen Ali, Ben McDermott, Shimron Hetmyer, Iftikhar Ahmed, Romario Shepherd, Dwaine Pretorius, Gudakesh Motie, Imran Tahir(c), Keemo Paul, Shamar Joseph, Jediah Blades, Kemol Savory, Quentin Sampson.
Updates
August 16, 2025 at 2:51 AM
CPL 2025 2nd Match Live: Guyana Amazon Warriors win by 5 wickets
Guyana Amazon Warriors defeat St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 5 wickets, sealing victory on the back of a last wide ball. Shai Hope anchored the chase with a match-winning 56 off 39 balls (5 fours, 2 sixes), guiding the Warriors to 154-5 in 17.2 overs while chasing 154.
August 16, 2025 at 2:49 AM
CPL 2025 2nd Match Live: Another Wicket Down! Iftikhar Ahmed Out for 0 (4)
The Patriots tighten their grip as another wicket falls in the 17th over, leaving the Warriors under growing pressure in the chase.
August 16, 2025 at 2:43 AM
CPL 2025 2nd Match Live: Moeen Ali Falls for 19 as Abbas Afridi Strikes, Warriors Need Just 5 Runs to Win (17)
Moeen Ali has been dismissed 19 runs off 17 balls. He was caught by Kyle Mayers off the bowling of Abbas Afridi at 16.2 overs.
This wicket came just after Moeen had struck a boundary (a four off Jason Holder in the previous over). His dismissal leaves the Guyana Amazon Warriors at 149-4 in 16.2 overs, now needing just 5 runs from 22 balls to win.
Shai Hope remains the key man at the crease with a strong 52 runs off 36 balls.
August 16, 2025 at 2:40 AM
CPL 2025 2nd Match Live: Warriors Just 6 Runs Away as Shai Hope, Moeen Ali Dominate (16)
Guyana Amazon Warriors are cruising towards victory needing only 6 runs from 24 balls. Shai Hope is unbeaten on 52 runs off 36 balls, hitting 5 fours and 2 sixes, while Moeen Ali has chipped in with 19 runs from 16 balls including a four and a six.
Their steady partnership of 31 runs has completely taken the game away from the Patriots.
August 16, 2025 at 2:35 AM
CPL 2025 2nd Match Live: Shai Hope Brings Up His 50, Warriors Need Just 15 Runs to Win (15)
Shai Hope has reached his half-century in style, scoring 50 runs off 33 balls with 5 fours and 2 sixes. Moeen Ali has also supported with 13 runs off 13 balls, including a six.
With only 15 runs needed from 30 deliveries, Guyana Amazon Warriors are in complete control and moving steadily towards victory against the Patriots.
August 16, 2025 at 2:30 AM
CPL 2025 2nd Match Live: Another 6 in 14th Over, Warriors Need 22 Runs in 36 Balls (14)
The fans of Guyana Amazon Warriors seem excited as the team just needs 22 runs in 36 balls to win this match. In the 14th over as well, Moeen Ali smashed a six, pushing the overall runs near to the target of 154.
CPL 2025 2nd Match Live: Shai Hope Leads the Chase with 45 Runs, Warriors Need 29 Off 42 Balls (13)
Guyana Amazon Warriors are cruising towards the target of 154 as Shai Hope keeps them steady with a brilliant 45 off 26 balls. His innings includes 5 boundaries and 2 sixes, showing his dominance at the crease.
Moeen Ali is giving him support, though he has just 4 runs from 8 balls. With only 29 runs needed off 42 balls, the Warriors are in a very strong position to claim victory in this match.
CPL 2025 2nd Match Live: Shimron Hetmyer Falls for a Duck, Naseem Shah Strikes as Patriots Fight Back (12)
Guyana Amazon Warriors lost another big wicket as Shimron Hetmyer was dismissed without scoring. He faced just two balls before Naseem Shah got him caught by Kyle Mayers.
With the 3rd wicket, the Patriots have managed to put some pressure back on the Warriors, even though the target is still within reach. Warriors now need 37 runs from 51 balls with 7 wickets in hand.
August 16, 2025 at 2:16 AM
CPL 2025 2nd Match Live: Ben McDermott Falls for 75, Patriots Finally Break Through (11)
Ben McDermott’s fiery knock has finally come to an end. He was looking unstoppable on 75 runs off just 39 balls however Patriots’ Waqar Salamkheil broke the partnership.
On the last ball of the 11th over, McDermott tried to go big again but mistimed his shot and was caught by Alick Athanaze. This wicket gave the Patriots a much-needed breakthrough as the Warriors were cruising comfortably in the chase.
The Warriors are now 116 for 2 after 11 overs as they need 38 runs from 54 balls with Shai Hope still holding strong at the crease.
August 16, 2025 at 2:09 AM
CPL 2025 2nd Match Live: McDermott Smashes Two Sixes and Two Fours in an Over (10)
Ben McDermott played a powerful over against Abbas Afridi as hit two fours and two sixes. His quick scoring has taken him to 75 runs from just 38 balls.
With this strong batting, the Warriors are now 107 for 1 after 10 overs and they only need 47 runs from 60 balls to win.
August 16, 2025 at 2:03 AM
CPL 2025 2nd Match Live: Warriors 85-1 After 9 Overs, McDermott Hits Fifty (9)
The Guyana Amazon Warriors advanced to 85 for 1 after 9 overs in their chase of 154. Ben McDermott reached his half-century in style, bringing up 54 runs off 33 balls with 8 fours and 2 sixes at a strike rate of 163.6.
The Warriors just need 69 runs from 66 balls now and the required run rate is down to 6.27.
August 16, 2025 at 2:00 AM
CPL 2025 2nd Match Live: Warriors 77-1, McDermott and Hope in Command (8)
The Guyana Amazon Warriors are cruising at 77 for 1 after 8 overs in their chase of 154 against the Patriots. Ben McDermott is batting on 47 runs off 28 balls. Shai Hope has accelerated as well as he has scored 29 runs off 17 balls with 4 fours and 1 six at a strike rate of 170.6.
Together, the pair have built a commanding 75-run partnership off 41 balls. The Warriors now need just 77 runs from 72 balls with the required run rate dropping to 6.42, keeping them well ahead in the chase.
August 16, 2025 at 1:54 AM
CPL 2025 2nd Match Live: Warriors 64-1 After 7 Overs, McDermott Nears Fifty (7)
The Guyana Amazon Warriors reached 64 for 1 at the end of 7 overs while chasing 154 against the Patriots. Ben McDermott continues to dominate with 46 runs off 26 balls.
With 90 runs needed from 78 balls and the required run rate just under 7, the Warriors are in a strong position as McDermott continues to attack.
August 16, 2025 at 1:52 AM
CPL 2025 2nd Match Live: Warriors 54-1 After Powerplay, McDermott on 41 (6)
The Guyana Amazon Warriors closed the powerplay at 54 for 1 while chasing 154 against the Patriots. Ben McDermott remains the standout performer with 41 runs off 24 balls, hitting 6 fours and 2 sixes at a strike rate of 170.8.
McDermott had a close call as he was nearly bowled out but managed to get bat on it and sneak a run.
The Warriors now need 100 runs from 84 balls with the run rate well under control at 9.00 compared to the required 7.14.
August 16, 2025 at 1:45 AM
CPL 2025 2nd Match Live: Warriors 48-1 After 5 Overs, McDermott Blazing on 40 (5)
The Guyana Amazon Warriors moved to 48 for 1 after 5 overs in their chase of 154. Ben McDermott is dominating the innings with 40 runs off just 20 balls, striking at 200 with 6 fours and 2 sixes.
With 106 runs needed from 90 balls and a strong scoring rate of 9.60, the Warriors are off to a fiery start in the powerplay. The Google Meter now predicts a whopping 95% victory for Warriors and just a 5% for Patriots, with Patriots’ fans hoping for the table to turn.
August 16, 2025 at 1:41 AM
CPL 2025 2nd Match Live: Warriors Power to 40-1 After 4 Overs (4)
The Guyana Amazon Warriors moved to 40 for 1 after 4 overs in their chase of 154 against the Patriots. Ben McDermott is leading the charge with a blistering 32 runs off just 14 balls, striking at 228.6 with 4 boundaries and 2 sixes.
The partnership between McDermott and Hope has already added 38 runs from just 17 balls after Kevlon Anderson’s early dismissal.
August 16, 2025 at 1:36 AM
CPL 2025 2nd Match Live: Warriors 21-1 After 3 Overs, Fan of the Match Spotted (3)
The Guyana Amazon Warriors reached 21 for 1 at the end of the 3rd over while chasing 154 against the Patriots. Ben McDermott is batting on 13 runs from 8 balls with a strike rate of 162.5, having already hit one four and one six. Shai Hope is on 7 runs from 7 balls as he is holding steady at the other end.
The partnership between McDermott and Hope has added 19 runs from 11 balls after the early dismissal of Kevlon Anderson for just 1 run.
Meanwhile, CPL’s “Fan of the Match” was also spotted in the stands while waving proudly with a cheque of US$500 and energising the crowd with excitement which further added to the electric atmosphere at Warner Park.
August 16, 2025 at 1:28 AM
CPL 2025 2nd Match Live: Patriots Take First Wicket on 7th Ball, Kevlon Anderson Sent Back (2)
The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots struck early in the 2nd over as Kevlon Anderson was dismissed after scoring just 1 run. The breakthrough gives the Patriots an ideal start in their defense of 153 and puts pressure on the Warriors’ top order.
The Warriors now need 148 runs in 111 balls to defeat Patriots in this 2nd match of CPL 2025.
August 16, 2025 at 1:26 AM
CPL 2025 2nd Match Live: Warriors Make 2 Runs in 1st Over (1)
The Guyana Amazon Warriors began their chase of 154 runs cautiously, collecting only 2 runs in the opening over. Kyle Mayers bowled a tight first over for the Patriots, conceding just a single each to Ben McDermott and Kevlon Anderson while keeping the rest as dot balls.
At the end of the 1st over, the Warriors stand at 2 without loss with McDermott on 1 run from 4 balls and Anderson on 1 run from 2 balls. Mayers completed his first over with figures of 0 for 2, giving the Patriots a steady start with the ball.
The Warriors now need 152 runs from 114 balls.
August 16, 2025 at 1:10 AM
CPL 2025 2nd Match Live: Patriots Post 153/8 in 20 Overs, Warriors Need 154 to Win
The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots finished their innings at 153 for 8 after 20 overs. The final over, bowled by Shamar Joseph, brought 6 runs. t included a leg bye for two runs, a dot ball, a single by Waqar Salamkheil, and a couple from Jyd Goolie to close the innings.
Jyd Goolie remained unbeaten on 24 runs from 15 balls and provided a late push to the total. On the other hand, Waqar Salamkheil contributed 1 run. Earlier, Fazalhaq Farooqi was dismissed for a duck, caught by Shai Hope off Joseph’s bowling.
The target set by St Kitts & Nevis Patriots seems a good one, according to the on-air announcer with him saying that Guyana Amazon Warriors needs to be in form from the beginning to chase this target.
August 16, 2025 at 1:07 AM
CPL 2025 2nd Match Live: Catch Out for Fazalhaq Farooqi (20)
In the 19.4 over, Shamar Joseph delivered to Fazalhaq Farooqi who tried to get off the mark however he failed to connect properly. The ball carried straight to Shai Hope who then made a clean catch. Farooqi was dismissed for 0 runs off just 1 ball which further left the Patriots under pressure in the death overs.
This wicket marked the 8th dismissal for the Patriots, with the score at 150 for 8 after 19.4 overs. Waqar Salamkheil then walked in as the new batter as he joined Jyd Goolie at the crease.
August 16, 2025 at 1:03 AM
CPL 2025 2nd Match Live: Warriors take 7th wicket of Naseem Shah (19)
Dwaine Pretorius struck in the 19th over dismissing Naseem Shah for 2 runs. Shah was caught by Shimron Hetmyer giving the Warriors their 7th breakthrough.
The Patriots now stand at 147 runs with seven wickets lost as just six balls are remaining to end the innings.
August 16, 2025 at 1:00 AM
CPL 2025 2nd Match Live: Two Fours in 19th Over by Goolie (19)
Jyd Goolie kept the scoreboard moving in the 19th over with two well-timed boundaries. His batting has given the Warriors a late boost as they look to finish the innings on a strong note.
With just six balls remaining, the Patriots now stand at 147 runs.
August 16, 2025 at 12:56 AM
CPL 2025 2nd Match Live: Abbas Afridi Out After Hitting First Six (18)
Abbas Afridi looked to accelerate in the 18th over as he smashed his first six of the innings however his stay was short lived as he was dismissed right after. While he tried to hit another six, the ball was caught by Moeen Ali of Warriors.
The Warriors now seem to push back Patriots and attempting to stop them from adding any more runs to the targe. The Patriots stand at 135 runs with six wickets down at the end of the 18th over.
August 16, 2025 at 12:52 AM
CPL 2025 2nd Match Live: Jyd Goolie Hits a Massive Six in 17th over (17)
Jyd Goolie added crucial runs for the Warriors with a towering six in the 17th over, lifting the crowd’s energy as the innings heads toward its final stretch. Patriots now stand at 126 runs with five wickets down as 18 balls are remaining to complete the first innings of the match.
August 16, 2025 at 12:50 AM
CPL 2025 2nd Match Live: Andre Fletcher Falls, A Big Blow to Patriots’ Hopes (17)
As Andre Fletcher attempted to hit a six, the ball was caught by Shimron Hetmyer, shattering the team’s hopes of setting a higher chasing target for the Warriors. Fletchers’ sixes were helping the score move forward steadily; however, his dismissal has now put a pressure on SKN Patriots in the last overs of the innings.
Right-Handed batsman Abbas Afridi has now joined Jyd Goolie on the crease, hoping to add some steady runs to the overall score.
August 16, 2025 at 12:45 AM
CPL 2025 2nd Match Live: Fletcher Smashes Another Six, Bringing Patriots Back in Rhythm (16)
Andre Fletcher continues to lead the charge for the Patriots, smashing another six to lift the innings after several slow overs. With just 26 balls remaining, the Patriots seem to be in a tense mood as they look ahead to give a good chasing target to Warriors.
The much-needed sixer has set the pace for Patriots once again and is keeping their hopes alive. A wide ball has also added an extra run to the total, with the Patriots now standing at 113 with 4 wickets down.
August 16, 2025 at 12:40 AM
CPL 2025 2nd Match Live: Jason Holder Departs Soon After Hitting His First Six (15)
Jason Holder’s stay at the crease was short-lived as he was dismissed right after striking his first six of the innings. The Patriots now stand at 103 runs with four wickets down.
The match is interesting as Patriots are now left with 29 runs to give the warriors a target which they will chase in the 2nd innings. The score right now makes the google meter predict just a 19% victory for Patriots and a whopping 81% for Warriors.
August 16, 2025 at 12:38 AM
CPL 2025 2nd Match Live: Patriots Finally Break Drought with First Boundary in 47 Deliveries (15)
After a long dry spell, the Patriots finally find the ropes with their first boundary in 47 balls. Jason Holder has hit his first six of the matches, bringing back the energy for SKN Patriots’ fan who are seen dancing and shouting while cheering their favourite players at the home ground Basseterre.
The Patriots now seem under pressure with on air announcer saying that one wrong move can be a turning point in this match.
August 16, 2025 at 12:34 AM
CPL 2025 2nd Match Live: Warriors Claim Third Wicket as Alick Athanaze Falls (14)
The Guyana Amazon Warriors have made the match nail biting once again after they removed Alick Athanaze to claim their 3rd wicket of the innings. Just as the Patriots were looking to rebuild, Athanaze’s dismissal puts them back under pressure in the middle overs.
With three wickets down, the Patriots now need to steady their innings to avoid losing momentum as the match heads into its latter stages. The batting team now stands at 96 runs with 3 wickets down at the end of 14th over.
August 16, 2025 at 12:29 AM
CPL 2025 2nd Match Live: Patriots’ Innings Progresses Slowly with Just 5 Runs in the 13th Over (13)
The match continues at a slow pace as the Patriots pick up just 5 runs in the 13th over. The Warriors’ bowlers are keeping things tight as they are restricting boundaries and forcing the batsmen to work for singles. At the end of the over, the Patriots stand at 93 runs with 2 wickets down and holding a run rate of 7.15.
Gudakesh Motie, the left-arm spinner, has now come into the attack for the Warriors, aiming to apply further pressure in the middle overs and look for that crucial breakthrough to derail the Patriots’ steady partnership.
August 16, 2025 at 12:25 AM
CPL 2025 2nd Match Live: Patriots Add 5 Runs in the 12th Over (12)
The match continues at a steady pace as the Patriots manage 5 runs in the 12th over. The Warriors’ bowlers are keeping the pressure on as they are limiting boundaries and forcing the batsmen to rotate strike. The Patriots now stand at 88 runs with 2 wickets down after 12 overs, having a run rate of 7.33.
Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie has been brought into the attack as the Warriors look to break the Patriots’ momentum in the middle overs.
August 16, 2025 at 12:22 AM
CPL 2025 2nd Match Live: 3 Runs in the 11th Over for Patriots (11)
The Patriots managed only 3 runs in the 11th over as the Warriors’ bowlers continue to keep things tight in the middle overs. Pressure is mounting as boundaries dry up.
Score Update: Patriots - 83/2 after 11 overs
August 16, 2025 at 12:19 AM
CPL 2025 2nd Match Live: Evin Lewis Dismissed After 1st Over Due to Wrist Injury
Evin Lewis of SKN Patriots came to crease in the 1st over however he was dismissed because of the wrist injury, according to the on-air announcer. He also said that if Lewis got the chance, he could have set a good score in the beginning of the match, however, his untimely injury pushed him to be dismissed just after six balls.
With the remaining 10 overs left now in the first innings of the 2nd match of CPL 2025, both the teams are looking ahead to push harder and gain the upper hand as the game builds momentum.
August 16, 2025 at 12:14 AM
CPL 2025 2nd Match Live: Patriots Collect 4 Runs in the 10th Over (10)
A quiet over for the Patriots as they manage just 4 runs off the 10th. The Warriors’ bowlers are keeping things tight, looking to build pressure in the middle phase of the innings. The Patriots now stand at 80 runs with two wickets down, having a run rate of 8.
With 60 balls and 8 wickets still remaining with Patriots, they are looking forward to setting a high target for Warriors.
August 16, 2025 at 12:12 AM
CPL 2025 2nd Match Live: 9th over ends with just 5 runs (9)
As Alick Athanaze has just joined Andre Fletcher on the crease, the players are moving gradually to avoid giving another wicket to Warriors. At the end of 9th over, the Patriots stand at a score of 76 runs with two wickets already down.
While the Warriors are looking to take another wicket, the Patriots seem firm to maintain themselves on the crease.
CPL 2025 2nd Match Live: Another wicket down for Patriots, Rossouw sent back to Podium (8)
The Patriots lose a crucial wicket as Rilee Rossouw is dismissed, cutting short his partnership with Fletcher. The Warriors now seem to have strike back just when the Patriots were building momentum.
The wicket was caught by Iftikhar Ahmed with Alick Athanaze now joining Fletcher on the crease in place of Rossouw.
CPL 2025 2nd Match Live: Fletcher Fires Two More Sixes in the 7th Over (7)
Andre Fletcher seems unstoppable today as he is hitting back-to-back sixes. The player has already hit four six in the first seven overs of the 2nd match of CPL 2025.
With Rossouw at the crease alongside Fletcher, the Patriots appear to be back in form. Fans are cheering loudly, waving flags, and wearing team jerseys to show their support.
The 7th over has ended with Patriots adding 16 runs to the score and they now stand at 71-1 with the google meter showing 49 percent win probability for Patriots and 51% for Warriors.
August 16, 2025 at 12:00 AM
CPL 2025 2nd Match Live: Back-to-Back Sixes Power Patriots’ Innings (6)
The St Kitts & Nevis Patriots are turning up the heat as Andre Fletcher and Rilee Rossouw have both hit a six in the 6th over, pushing the score to 56-1. The double blow of sixes electrifies the crowd with fans shouting at the top of their voices.
The Warriors’ bowlers now face the challenge of regaining control as the Patriots look to build a strong platform.
August 15, 2025 at 11:57 PM
CPL 2025 2nd Match Live: Andre Fletcher Smashes First Six of the Innings (5)
Andre Fletcher puts on a show for the crowd as he hit a massive six which marked the first of the innings for the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots. The powerful strike eases some early pressure after the loss of Kyle Mayers and it also signals Fletcher’s willingness to steady the innings while maintaining a partnership with Rossouw.
Patriots now stand at 40 runs after the end of the fifth over and looks forward to maintaining a good target for Warriors today.
August 15, 2025 at 11:54 PM
CPL 2025 2nd Match Live: 4th over ends with 5 runs for Patriots (4)
The Patriots are keeping the scoreboard moving gradually, adding just five runs in the 4th over as the Patriots maintain grip at home ground. On the crease, Andre Fletcher and Rilee Rossouw are looking to move forward slowly to avoid giving another wicket to Warriors.
While the match is moving slow, the fans seem both nervous and excited at the same time.
August 15, 2025 at 11:49 PM
CPL 2025 2nd Match Live: Guyana Amazon Warriors Strike Early, Kyle Mayers Falls as First Wicket (3)
Kyle Mayers of Patriots departs early while giving the warriors their first breakthrough of their first match in CPL 2025. His dismissal puts Patriots under early pressure with the team now standing at 26 runs after the end of 3rd over.
The wicket was caught by Imran Tahir with Dwaine Pretorius on the pitch
August 15, 2025 at 11:44 PM
CPL 2025 2nd Match Live: Patriots’ Lewis receives 100-match jersey
In a significant development, Evin Lewis has received his commemorative 100-match jersey from the owner of St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Mahesh Ramani.
Taking to their official Facebook page, the Patriots shared the glimpse noting, “Here’s to the milestones, the memories, and the magic of a true Patriot!”
The jersey was given to the player ahead of the 2nd match of the CPL 2025 which is scheduled to begin within some time as it was halted due to rain.
CPL 2025 2nd Match Live: Rain Clears, Guyana Amazon Warriors vs SKN Patriots to Resume at 11:25 GMT
The rain has cleared at the stadium and the umpires have given the green light for play to resume. The CPL 2025 2nd match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots will restart at 11:25 GMT.
Fans are back on their feet as both teams prepare to continue the action after the brief delay.
CPL 2025 2nd Match Live: Rain Halts Play Between Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
Play has temporarily been suspended in the 2nd match of the CPL 2025 as rain interrupted the clash between Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots.
Fans of both teams are awaiting to see both the teams clash at Warner Park Sports Stadium in Basseterre.
August 15, 2025 at 11:10 PM
CPL 2025 2nd Match Live: Guyana Amazon Warriors Wins Toss, Opt to Bowl in 2nd Match
The 2nd match of the highly anticipated Caribbean Premier League 2025 has officially begun, with Guyana Amazon Warriors winning the toss against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and opting to bowl first.
In the opening match, the Patriots had chosen to bowl and went on to secure a strong victory while setting the tone for the tournament. With the Warriors now following the same strategy, the stakes are high as both teams look to make an early statement in CPL 2025.
