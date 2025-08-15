CPL 2025 Highlights: Guyana Amazon Warriors win by 5 wickets

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will take on Guyana Amazon Warriors in the second match of CPL 2025 at Warner Park on August 15.

St Kitts and Nevis: After a stunning victory in the first match at homeground, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots (SKN Patriots) will now compete against Guyana Amazon Warriors in the second match of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League 2025. The match will be held at the Warner Park cricket stadium, in St Kitts, on August 15th, Friday.

CPL 2025 kicked off with a nail-biting opener between St Kitts & Nevis Patriots (SKN Patriots) and Antigua & Barbuda Falcons (ABF), where the Patriots secured a thrilling six-wicket victory.

CPL 2025 SKP VS GAW Squads

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher(w), Kyle Mayers, Rilee Rossouw, Alick Athanaze, Jason Holder(c), Jyd Goolie, Abbas Afridi, Naseem Shah, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Waqar Salamkheil, Mohammad Nawaz, Jeremiah Louis, Ashmead Nedd, Dominic Drakes, Leniko Boucher, Mikyle Louis, Navian Bidaisee

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Shai Hope(w), Shamarh Brooks, Kevlon Anderson, Moeen Ali, Ben McDermott, Shimron Hetmyer, Iftikhar Ahmed, Romario Shepherd, Dwaine Pretorius, Gudakesh Motie, Imran Tahir(c), Keemo Paul, Shamar Joseph, Jediah Blades, Kemol Savory, Quentin Sampson.

Stay tuned with WIC News for live updates on the second match of CPL 2025.