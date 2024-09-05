Guyana Amazon Warriors sets second highest ever T20 score in history of CPL

The team defeated St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 40 runs as the bowlers have restricted them to 226 by dismissing all player in 18 overs.

Guyana Amazon Warriors played an inning of 266 runs and scored the highest ever T20 score in the 2024 Caribbean Premier League. The total is also the second highest ever score in the history of the CPL tournament.

The team defeated St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 40 runs as the bowlers have restricted them to 226 by dismissing all player in 18 overs. After winning the toss, the Guyana Amazon Warriors decided to bat first and made new records on the field of the Warner Park Cricket Ground in Basseterre on Wednesday night.

In the eighth game of the CPL 2024, several records have been shattered by both the teams as almost 500 runs have been made in both innings. The powerful knocks by the batters of both the teams provided exciting thrills to the audience in the stadium.

New Records Made in GAW vs SKNP - Second Highest Total in CPL History and 500 runs in total in 2024 Game

With the powerful knock of Shimron Hetmyer of 91 runs off 39 balls have contributed well to the massive target set by Guyana Amazon Warriors. While bagging “Player of the Match” award, he provided essential momentum to the team and other supporting batters.

He was well-supported by Rahmanullah Gurbaz with his massive 69 runs off 39 deliveries and Keemo Paul who made 38 runs in 14 balls. The batting spirit was seen in amazing form as the batters from SKN Patriots have also given tough fight to the bowlers of Amazon Warriors.

Andre Fletcher made 81 runs off 33 deliveries and provided momentum to the team during the chasing of the massive total. He was taken down by Gudakesh Motie who took three wickets for the Patriots with 34 runs in 4 overs, turning out the most crucial spell for the Warriors in the match.

Due to these batting orders, both the teams have managed to reach 500 runs which is the greatest record in the history of the CPL 2024.

Most Sixes

In the match, the record of the most sixes in the 2024 CPL has been set as both the teams have collectively hit 42 sixes. In addition to that, Guyana Amazon Warriors hit 23 sixes in their CPL inning which is also a new record in the history.

Out of these 23 sixes, Shimron Hetmyer hit 11 sixes and turned out to be great performer of the team.

Guyana Amazon Warriors secured victory in back-to-back two matches and turned out to be most successful team of the season. On the other hand, SKN Patriots lost the match at their home ground and won only one matches out of three they have played.