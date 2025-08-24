Final Countdown: Guyana’s political parties step up campaigns ahead of Sept 1 elections

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has confirmed 757,690 electors who are registered to cast their ballots at the upcoming elections on September 1

Guyana: With 8 days left until the general elections on September 1, 2025 in Guyana, the political parties competing have intensified their election campaigns, with mass rallies, community engagement, and intense media attention. The ruling People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), under the leadership of its leader and President Dr Irfaan Ali, will be defending its seat against 5 other parties.

The five other parties include: A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), the Alliance For Change (AFC), the Forward Guyana Movement (FGM), the Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity (ALP), and We Invest in Nationhood (WIN).

Key Political Contenders in Guyana’s 2025 General Elections

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) under President Dr Irfaan Ali is focusing its campaigns on the developments made to Guyana’s economy via the oil sector, infrastructure development and social programs. They are focusing on stability, sustained growth and use of oil revenues for national development.

A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) is the strongest opposition party in the South American country Guyana and it was formed in July 2011. This political party comprises the Guyana Association of Local Authorities, Guyana Action Party, Guyana Youth Congress, Guyana People's Partnership, National Democratic Front, Justice for All Party, People's National Congress (PNC), National Front Alliance and the Working People's Alliance.

Alliance For Change (AFC) has been a key player in the coalition since its formation in 2005 by three MPs, which will now contest alone in 2025. It has unveiled a 18-point plan and is committed to renegotiate the 2016 Oil Contract and address key socioeconomic concerns, which include cost of living, education, government reforms, health sector and more.

Forward Guyana Movement (FGM) is a coalition between three forces - Forward Guyana (FG), The People’s Movement (TPM), and the Vigilant Political Action Committee (V-PAC). Led by Amanza Walton Desir, Nigel Nyambe London, and Dorwain Bess, it focuses on national development, unity, and balanced growth.

The Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity (ALP), under Dr. Simona Broomes' leadership, champions economic empowerment, civil liberties, and decentralized governance.

Meanwhile, We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) is a newly formed political party in Guyana which is being led by businessman Azruddin Mohamed. It aims to transform Guyana into a global economic player with major development in the private sector, and infrastructure.

GECOM Finalizes Voter List and Polling Arrangements

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has confirmed 757,690 electors who are registered to cast their ballots at the upcoming elections on September 1. The voting will be held across 62 private polling places, with each place to include several polling stations.

Moreover, GECOM has banned cell phones inside polling stations during the elections to protect the integrity of the ballot and to ensure transparent and fair voting. “Every voter will be reminded of the need to turn off his or her cell phone before being given the ballot,” said the Election Commission.

Over 10,000 security personnel vote ahead of elections

Notably, Guyana Disciplined Forces casted their ballots on Friday, August 22 at the Police Officers Mess Annex. They are required to cast their vote at least 10 days prior to the general elections to remain available for posting at the polling stations.

Over 10,000 ranks of Disciplined Forces voted. These include members of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), the Guyana Police Force (GPF), and the Guyana Prison Service (GPS).

Locals split over party support with intense public opinion

Some voters are advising others to think before casting their ballots. “My people vote wisely remember where you come from,” said Gordon Cornette on Facebook. Netizens are taking side of their supported political party, with people commenting, “Vote out the corrupted PPC and vote WIN” and “The Truth is PPP/ C will Win , and the other parties normal song is rig..... so whatever..... PPP/C all the way.”

PPC has been gathering great support from the locals while APNU and WIN follow closely behind. “God will continue to bless the present Govt and he will continue to guide our President and Vice President to a victory come September 01 2025,” said Jeanette Haniff on Facebook, while Roxanne Benjamin wrote, “OMG APNU WILL GIVE AND DELIVER US FROM POVERTY AND DO WHAT THE LIVING GOD SAID.”