Jamaica: George Williams, 76, to receive $120 Million from government after 50 years in jail without trial

Jamaica: 76-year-old George Williams will be paid over $120 million in damages after being in custody, without trial for his entire working life. An order by the Supreme Court was issued to the government to pay the mentally-ill rastafari George Williams more than $120 million as compensation for the damages caused to his life after being detained for 50 years.

Judge Sonya Wint Blair of the Supreme Court passed the judgement on Thursday for the wrongful imprisonment lawsuit that was filed by John Clarke, William’s attorney. Stating that the sum the government is to pay will include $78.6 million for compensatory damages and $42 million for vindicatory damages and not just the $6 million that the government had initially offered to pay but was rejected by the family.

Supreme Court Judge Sonya Wint-Blair declared in her ruling that Williams’ right to due process and a fair hearing by an independent and impartial court within a reasonable time were breached.

According to documents released,Williams is said to have been arrested and taken into custody by the police on December 29 of 1970 while he was 20 years old. On the 21st of July,Williams was charged with the murder of a man by the name of Ian Laurie. However the Ratafarian was never taken to court as he was declared unfit to enter a plea and still remained detained.

The Supreme Court judge said that the decree breached Williams' liberty and rights to which all citizens are entitled by virtue in the democratic society.

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) conducted an investigation on the seven people who spent at least 40 years in prison awaiting trial. This came to light in the case of Williams who had been released in 2020 only 5 years prior, as he was one of the mentally-ill men who were in jail for 40 years awaiting trial.

The other similar case that was brought was of 81-year-old Noel Chambers who died in January 27, 2020 after spending 40 years in a high security prison also awaiting his trial.