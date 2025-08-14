CPL 2025 Live Cricket Scores: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Needs 122 Runs, Falcons All-Out at 17.1

The 13th edition of the Caribbean Premier League kicks off on August 15 with St Kitts and Nevis Patriots facing Antigua Barbuda Falcons.

The St Kitts & Nevis Patriots (SKN Patriots) are all set to host the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons (ABF) in the first match of the highly anticipated Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium in Basseterre.

With the matches being kicked off, cricket enthusiasts are looking forward to an exciting match this evening.

CPL 2025 SKP VS ABF Squads

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Squad

Jason Holden (captain), Kyle Mayers, Andre Fletcher, Evin Lewis, Rilee Rossouw, Alick Athanaze, Naseem Shah, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abbas Afridi, Mickyle Louis, Leniko Boucher, Jeremiah Louis, Navin Bidaisee, Jyd Goolie, Ashmead Nedd, Waqar Salamkheil and Dominic Drakes.

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons

Imad Wasim (Captain), Rahkeem Cornwall, Jayden Seales, Shakib Al Hasan, Justin Greaves, Jewel Andrew, Odean Smith, Joshua James, Naveen ul Haq, Kevin Wickham, Obed McCoy, Karima Gore, Fabian Allen, Amir Jangoo, Bevon Jacobs, Shamar Springer and AM Ghazanfar.

