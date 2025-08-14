CPL 2025 Live Cricket Scores: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Needs 122 Runs, Falcons All-Out at 17.1
The 13th edition of the Caribbean Premier League kicks off on August 15 with St Kitts and Nevis Patriots facing Antigua Barbuda Falcons.
2025-08-15 01:09:23
The St Kitts & Nevis Patriots (SKN Patriots) are all set to host the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons (ABF) in the first match of the highly anticipated Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium in Basseterre.
The party’s about to get SWEET!— CPL T20 (@CPL) August 14, 2025
🍬 Akaii U Sweet is bringing the vibes—are you ready? 🎤🔥#CPL25 #CricketPlayedLouder #BiggestPartyInSport #LiveandLouder pic.twitter.com/1ZEcB6aObA
With the matches being kicked off, cricket enthusiasts are looking forward to an exciting match this evening.
CPL 2025 SKP VS ABF Squads
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Squad
Jason Holden (captain), Kyle Mayers, Andre Fletcher, Evin Lewis, Rilee Rossouw, Alick Athanaze, Naseem Shah, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abbas Afridi, Mickyle Louis, Leniko Boucher, Jeremiah Louis, Navin Bidaisee, Jyd Goolie, Ashmead Nedd, Waqar Salamkheil and Dominic Drakes.
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons
Imad Wasim (Captain), Rahkeem Cornwall, Jayden Seales, Shakib Al Hasan, Justin Greaves, Jewel Andrew, Odean Smith, Joshua James, Naveen ul Haq, Kevin Wickham, Obed McCoy, Karima Gore, Fabian Allen, Amir Jangoo, Bevon Jacobs, Shamar Springer and AM Ghazanfar.
Stay tuned with WIC News for live updates on first match of CPL 2025.
Latest Updates
August 15, 2025 at 1:09 AM
CPL 2025 Opening Match Live: Obed McCoy Strikes First for Falcons, Lewis Bowled Out (4)
Obed McCoy has given the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons their first breakthrough by bowling out Evin Lewis. Lewis’s aggressive start came to an end at 25 runs as the Patriots lost their first wicket in the chase.
The ball was caught by Shakib Al Hasan with on air announcer calling it a ‘sound catch’.
August 15, 2025 at 1:05 AM
CPL 2025 Opening Match Live: Lewis Smashes 4 Fours in 3rd Over (3)
After a dominating bowling, the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots look in full control with the bat as well, with Evin Lewis striking 4 boundaries in the 3rd over alone. This has pushed the total runs to 33 with no wicket down.
The Patriots now need 89 runs from 102 balls to win the match against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons.
August 15, 2025 at 1:00 AM
CPL 2025 Opening Match Live: Two six in 2nd over by Patriots (2)
In the 2nd over only, both Evin Lewis and Andrew Fletcher have hit a six, bringing the total score to 17 in the 2nd over itself.
Patriots now need 105 runs in 108b balls with on air announcer saying, “The target set it very low in the first match.”
August 15, 2025 at 12:57 AM
CPL 2025 Opening Match Live: Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher at the Crease as Patriots Kick Off Innings (1)
The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have begun their chase of 122 runs in the opening match of the Caribbean Premier League 2025. Openers Evin Lewis and Andre Fletcher are at the crease, looking to give their team a strong start. With 120 balls in hand, the Patriots will aim to build early momentum and keep control of the run rate.
The Patriots managed to take 3 runs in the first over, gradually maintaining themselves on the crease.
August 15, 2025 at 12:40 AM
CPL 2025 Opening Match Live: Jayden Seales Bowled! Patriots Seal 10th Wicket in 17.1
Naseem Shah claimed the final wicket for St Kitts & Nevis Patriots as he bowled out Jayden Seales who managed just one run for Falcons. With this dismissal, the Falcons’ innings came to an end at 17.1 overs. St Kitts & Nevis Patriots now need 122 runs in 120 balls to win the first match of the Caribbean Premier League 2025.
CPL 2025 Opening Match Live: Obed McCoy Smashes 1 Six, 1 Four Right After Coming to Crease (17)
While the Falcons are finding it hard to maintain themselves on the pitch, Obed McCoy hit a six and a four in the 17th over, bringing the overall runs to 121.
The Falcons are now looking forward to bringing their total to more than 130 after the ending of the innings.
CPL 2025 Opening Match Live: Imad Wasim Out, Falcons stand at 110 runs, 9 wickets down (16)
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots have managed to take another wicket, this time, of Imad Wasim in the 16th over. Wasim hit 11 runs in 13 balls and his wicket was taken by yet again Waqar Salamkheil while it was caught by Jason Holder.
“No Run, big wicket for Waqar Salamkheil. Fought delivery on middle, Wasim again looks to hit it big but did not timed it and ball goes straight into the hands of Holder at long-off, where he took a good match,” commented the on-air announcer.
August 15, 2025 at 12:27 AM
CPL 2025 Opening Match Live: Ghazanfar Falls LBW, Patriots Grab 3 Wickets in Just 8 Balls (15)
Another wicket falls for the Falcons as AM Ghazanfar is dismissed for a duck in the 15th over. This marks the third wicket claimed by the Patriots within just eight balls.
On the 6th ball of the over, r Jason Holder reviewed an LBW decision, but it was ruled a no-ball by the umpire. “The only concern here is where the ball pitched, Fair delivery on the front foot. Pitching outside off, not out,” commented the on-air announcer.
Jayden Seales and now joined Imad Wasim on the crease with the Falcons now standing at 104 runs.
August 15, 2025 at 12:18 AM
CPL 2025 Opening Match Live: Double Strike! Salamkheil Removes Hasan and Smith in Same Over (14)
Waqar Salamkheil has taken two more wickets for St Kitts & Nevis Patriots. He bowled out Shakib Al Hasan on the 2nd bowl of the over following which Jamaica’s Odean Smith came to the crease but he was also sent back to the podium without contributing even a single run for his team.
The Falcons now stand at 103 runs with seven wickets already down and 36 balls remaining in their innings.
August 15, 2025 at 12:11 AM
CPL 2025 Opening Match Live: Wasim and Hasan Move Slowly, 2 Runs in 13th Over (13)
Imad Wasim and Shakib Al Hasan are taking their time to settle in on the pitch, adding only 2 runs in the 13th over. The Falcons now stand at 102 runs with five wickets down, with 41 balls remaining in the first innings.
August 15, 2025 at 12:07 AM
CPL 2025 Opening Match Live: Karim Gore Bowled, Falcons Now Five Wickets Down (12)
Karim Gore has been bowled out by Fazalhaq Farooqi after scoring 61 runs, including two sixes. The ball was caught by Andrew Fletcher, with the commentator saying, “No run, gone! Full and slower one at the leg stump. Gore makes room on the leg side and looks to go big down the ground.”
“Fails to recognise the change of pace, ends up slicing it high in the air. Fletcher settles under it and takes a good catch,” he added. The 12th over ended with the Falcons at 99 runs for the loss of five wickets, with Imad Wasim now coming to the crease.
August 15, 2025 at 12:03 AM
CPL 2025 Opening Match Live: Karim Gore’s another Six, Falcons at 94 (11)
Falcons have ended the 11th over in style, with Gore hitting another six, pushing the runs to 94. Shakib Al Hasan and Gore are now looking forward to a long partnership, moving ahead gradually.
The 11th over ended with 94 runs with 4 wickets already down.
August 14, 2025 at 11:56 PM
CPL 2025 Opening Match Live: 10 overs down, Falcons stand at 83 runs (10)
The first match of the Caribbean Premier League is now midway in its first innings, with the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons standing at 83 runs, 4 wickets down. Karima Gore has already hit 53 runs, marking the first time ever to hit a 50 in a T20 match.
Gore stands firm on the crease while Shakib Al Hasan is trying his best to maintain himself as well.
CPL 2025 Opening Match Live: 9th over ends with a four, Falcons on 74/4 (9)
The Falcons closed the 9th over in style with a boundary and they brought their total to 74 runs for the loss of four wickets. With the innings nearing the halfway mark, the Falcons need to step up their game if they look forward to defeating the Patriots.
CPL 2025 Live Coverage: Fabian Allen Bowled by Salamkheil, 4th Wicket Down for Falcons (8)
A major blow for the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons as Fabian Allen is clean bowled by Qais Ahmad Salamkheil. Allen, who had been looking to accelerate the innings, departs after contributing 12 runs off 9 balls, including a six.
The Falcons now find themselves in deeper trouble at 64 runs with four wickets down at 8 overs, as the Patriots continue to dominate on home turf. The pressure is mounting on the middle order to stabilize the innings and keep the scoreboard ticking.
August 14, 2025 at 11:42 PM
CPL 2025 Live Coverage: Allen’s Six Helps Falcons Reach 61/3 After 7 Overs (7)
While the 7th over was also slow for the Falcons with two singles in the first two balls followed by a LB1, Fabian Allen then lifted the tempo, smashing a six on the fourth delivery. This was followed by a dot ball and another leg bye.
At the end of the 7th over, the Falcons are at 61 runs, slowly finding their rhythm.
August 14, 2025 at 11:35 PM
CPL 2025 Live Coverage: Falcons Reach 51/3 as Gore and Allen Look to Build Partnership (6)
The fifth over started slow with Falcons hitting a single followed by a wide but the Falcons now seem to moving gradually at they hit a four in the 3rd ball. The 4th ball was LB1 followed by another single and a double, adding up to 11 runs for the sixth over.
The Falcons now stand at 51 runs with three wickets down. Karima Gore and Fabian Allen are at the crease, and fans are hoping they can build a strong partnership to take the team forward.
August 14, 2025 at 11:29 PM
CPL 2025 Live Coverage: Back-to-back wickets for Patriots, B Jacobs dismissed (5)
Another wicket falls for Antigua & Barbuda Falcons as Naseem Shah of Patriots removes B Jacobs for just 1 run off 3 balls.
The Falcons are now struggling at 40 runs with three wickets down. The team is yet to find its footing on the St Kitts pitch, as the Patriots tighten their grip on the game.
August 14, 2025 at 11:25 PM
CPL 2025 Live Coverage: Another wicket for Patriots, Rahim Cornwall out at 3 runs (4)
The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots seems in full form as they have taken another wicket down. Rahim Cornwall was bowled out at just 3 runs.
Holder holds on to a STUNNER! #CPL25 #BiggestPartyInSport #CricketPlayedLouder #SKNPvABF #CaribCatch pic.twitter.com/v6RdH6nAWG— CPL T20 (@CPL) August 14, 2025
The 2nd wicket was taken by Farooqi and the Falcons stood at 30 runs with 2 wickets down at the end of 3rd over.
August 14, 2025 at 11:15 PM
CPL 2025 Live: Patriots takes Jewel Andrew down for first wicket (3)
Patriots successfully started their match at their homeground with the first wicket in first over as Jewel Andrew has returned back to the podium without opening his bit for the team.
The first wicket was taken by Kyle Mayers of Patriots and the Falcons are at 15 runs with 1 wicket down.
August 14, 2025 at 11:04 PM
CPL 2025 Live: Patriots won the toss, Elected to Bowl First
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots won the toss at their homeground and decided to bowl first in their first CPL match against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons. Teams have arrived in the ground and the match will be started in just few minutes. Stay tuned for live streaming
Monika Walker is an experienced journalist specializing in global political developments and international relations. With a keen eye for accuracy and analysis, Monika has been reporting for over a decade, bringing stories to light that matter to readers around the world. She holds a degree in International Journalism and is passionate about giving a voice to underrepresented communities through factual reporting.
Latest
- CPL 2025 Live Cricket Scores: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Ne...
-
Trinidad: Armed robbery at Princes Town minimart sparks high...
-
Trinidad: Two vistabella men killed in high-speed crash on U...
-
Belize: Teacher Fausto Burgos arrested on multiple sexual of...
-
Tropical Storm Erin likely to become 1st major hurricane of...