St Kitts and Nevis all set to host most awaited Agri Christmas Night Market on Dec 18

St Kitts and Nevis: The Ministry of Agriculture is teaming up with the Ministry of Small Business and Entrepreneurship to host a spectacular ‘Agri Christmas Night Market.’ This annual event is set to take place on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at Basseterre Public Market in St Kitts.



The Ministry announced that the registration for vendors for the upcoming night market is open now and vendors can book their spots at the earliest.



The forms for registration are available at the Ministry of Agriculture, Building #16 Port Zante, the Public Market, the Department of Agriculture, and the Department of Marine Resources. The registration fee for the same is $10 and local vendors can grab the opportunity to sell their goods and services to a number of visitors.



The Night Market is a monthly celebration in St Kitts and Nevis but on special occasions such as Christmas or Independence, this celebration is hosted on a much larger scale and features a lot of local vendors who offers their goods and services, especially the locally produced fruits and vegetables to the hundreds and thousands of visitors who attend the event.



The one day event is renowned for featuring a number of raw materials such as vegetables, meat, eggs which are produced locally and are offered at huge and exclusive discounts.



Various types of fish and chicken are also sold during the event at different discounts, giving visitors the chance to buy it for the busy holiday season.



Other things available at the Agri Christmas Night Market includes local fruits, cooked food, fresh fish, lobster, conch, plants, pastries, sugar cakes, ice cream, organic eggs, coconut water, smoothies and so much more.



It is great event for family, friends and visitors who want to purchase the raw things for their meals. There also live performances by local musicians and bands who make the environment much more exciting, engaging people of all ages and making it a fun and entertaining experience.