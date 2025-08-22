Belize welcomes Margaritaville at Sea Islander cruise, marking new chapter in cruise tourism

Margaritaville at Sea Islander was launched on November 11, 1999 and was initially christened on July 17, 2000, as Costa Atlantica. It was again named on June 10, 2024 under its current name

Belize: The magnificent cruise ship Margaritaville at Sea Islander made its first-ever call to Belize on August 2, docking at the Fort Street Tourism Village (FSTV). The vessel arrived with over 2600 passengers to the island who disembarked and explored the various local offerings.

The Margaritaville at Sea Islander is scheduled to dock in Belize eight times between August to November 2025. The tourism authorities reported that this new addition to the cruise fleet will put a positive spin to the country’s cruise offerings, bringing yet more visitors to the island nation.

A plaque exchange ceremony was held to mark this important event. The ceremony was attended by representatives from several key organizations, which included the Belize Tourism Board, Belize Port Authority, Caribbean Shipping Agencies, Fort George Tourism Village, the Ministry of Immigration, Belize Customs Excise, and the Ministry of Health Wellness.

Notably, the arrival of the cruise ship will not only put Belize on the map as a top choice in the region but will also play a crucial role in the development of the island’s economy. Local businesses which include tour operators, artisans, restaurants, and transport services will benefit from the increased tourist traffic.

Moreover, the Islander is expected to attract large numbers of guests who want to explore Belize’s wonderful culture, great food, and adventure activities. Belize’s tourism sector is very important to the country as it supports many of its communities. The addition of the Margaritaville at Sea Islander is a step forward in growing this very key area.

Margaritaville at Sea Islander

The ship is a Spirit-class cruise which was formerly owned by Carnival Corporation & pic from 2000 to 2023 and operated by Costa Cruises from 2000 to 2019.

The Margaritaville at Sea Islander was launched on November 11, 1999 and was initially christened on July 17, 2000, as Costa Atlantica. It was again named on June 10, 2024 under its current name.