Dominica: 5 reasons that led to Lennox Linton’s resignation from UWP

Dominica: Lennox Linton, the former Opposition Leader of Dominica and longtime member of the United Workers Party (UWP), officially announced his resignation as the party president on June 30, 2025. The development was confirmed by the UWP leader Dr Thomas Fontaine.

The announcement was sudden and came without any reason listed in his resignation letter. While the UWP leadership says they were not expecting this move, many political experts argue that the signs were there.

Notably, the 68-year-old politician was elected as UWP president in December 2024, and he was first elected as the parliamentary representative on December 8, 2014, for the Marigot constituency and served as the Opposition Leader until December 6, 2022, snap general elections.

While there was no reason provided, experts believe that the internal feud within the party could be one of the biggest reasons which led to Linton’s resignation from UWP.

Internal fighting and growing fractions within UWP

For months now, there had been talks of internal feud within the UWP. Experts suggest that tensions grew between Linton and other members of the party, especially under the current political leader Dr Thompson Fontaine.

Some members reportedly felt that Linton was being sidelined or ignored in significant party meetings as well as decisions. Experts now argue that this could have led to Linton resigning from his post without any prior consultations.

Personal fatigue

Another reason experts say could have been personal fatigue as Linton led the party for more than a decade now. He has been through tough tensions, faced court battles and held the responsibility of maintaining the party’s political affairs.

Close sources believe that he was emotionally and mentally drained and his long silence in recent months and limited involvement in public activity since last few months was signalling that might have been ready to step away from active leadership.

Lack of a clear shared vision within UWP

The United Workers Party (UWP) has struggled to present a unified and strategic roadmap in recent years and there had been a growing public perception that the party was not moving in one direction.

While Linton was known for being passionate and outspoken, this lack of alignment with the broader party leadership could have contributed to his decision. Without a common vision, leading a political party becomes a constant battle and that is what could have led to Linton’s resignation.

Fear of lack of support

While Lennox Linton gave no public reason for stepping down, the local citizens of Dominica seem to understand what may have happened behind the scenes. Social media is filled with comments suggesting that Lennox Linton saw the shift in support, felt the tension and finally chose to leave before being pushed.

A local named Michael J Davis said, “Linton knows - and maybe has finally accepted - that many will never support UWP unless he has no role other than just a supporter. UWP will always fail if Linton or Edison James control the party in any form.”

Another noted, “It is good to see some people know when it's time to move on it is not like some people, they will do any and everything to remain. Whatever you decide to do from now on my God open that door.”

“Bro got tired of pretending that he can and wants to work with Thompson as leader,” outlined another local.

Silence fuels pressure and speculation

The resignation letter had no stated reason, as confirmed by Dr Thomas Fontaine. He said that he was surprised by the move, but the lack of explanation had only deepened the speculation with locals questioning was he forced out or was it part of a larger power shift.

From internal conflicts to emotional exhaustion, his resignation clearly shows the deeper cracks within the UWP.