Exclusive: Aaliyah Knight crowned Miss National Carnival Queen 2025

2025-08-08 13:13:23
2025-08-08 11:11:49

Grenada: Aaliyah Knight, Miss St John has officially won the crown of Miss National Carnival Queen 2025. The young female won after a tough competition in which seven young ladies from across Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique gave each other a fierce and spirited battle, showcasing their talents, beauty, and charisma. 

Apart from the crown, Aaliyah Knight grabbed several other awards including Best Talent Performance, Best Evening Gown Design, Best in Evening Gown Presentation and Best Interview Segment. 

 

The pageant was held as part of the highly anticipated annual carnival celebrations dubbed Spicemas 2025.  

Knight is followed by Miss St David Jelenah Mark who bagged the 1st runner up position while Miss St Patrick Germaine La Borde became the 2nd runner up in this pageant.  

 

According to the information, all the contestants competed in several segments, including swimwear, talent performance, and interview, based on which the judges' scores determined that Miss St John was crowned Carnival Queen 2025. 

Miss St John, who won the official crown, turned heads in the swimwear segment as she confidently embraced her curved and strutted in a gold bikini, leaving everyone stunned.  

 

The contestant wowed the audiences as well as judges alike for advocating body positivity and making young females feel that they can do anything despite of their body shape.  

Complete list of National Carnival Queen Pageant Results 

Special Awards: 

• Miss Congeniality – Miss St. Patrick 

• Miss Photogenic – Miss St. Andrew 

• People’s Choice Award – Miss St. Andrew 

• Beauty With a Purpose Award – Miss St. David 

Segment Awards: 

• Best Swimwear Design – Miss St. Patrick 

• Best in Swimwear Presentation – Miss St. Patrick 

• Best Costume Design – Miss St. David 

• Best in Costume Presentation – Miss St. David 

• Best Talent Performance – Miss St. John 

• Best Evening Gown Design – Miss St. John 

• Best in Evening Gown Presentation – Miss St. John 

• Best Interview Segment – Miss St. John 

Final Placements: 

• 2nd Runner-Up – Miss St. Patrick 

• 1st Runner-Up – Miss St. David 

• National Carnival Queen 2025 – Miss St. John 

Sasha Baptiste is a dedicated writer focusing on cultural trends, human interest stories, and social movements across the UK and the Caribbean. With a background in sociology and journalism, Sasha’s reporting brings empathy, depth, and clarity to stories that shape today’s society. She is particularly interested in covering diaspora communities and their impact on modern culture.

Sasha Baptiste

